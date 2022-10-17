After 22 years the Congress is all set to witness a contest for the president post with senior party leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor pitted against each other to lead the party with new vigour so as to fulfil the aim of defeating the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2024 Lok Sabha Polls. Polling began at 10 am with the party members arriving and casting their votes to elect the new party chief. The voting will be done till 04:00 pm and the results will be out on October 19.