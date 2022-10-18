Today's Horoscope - October 19, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries | A great day for leisure and romance. Take care not to go overboard in your use of credit. This is an excellent time for working on confidence issues, your personal mojo needs a makeove | Lucky Colour: Violet | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Taurus | An extra hour of work will bring in more money, and a hobby turns lucrative. Your career plans are good but they have to be more grounde. Confusion, miscommunication between yourself and others possible today | Lucky Colour: Mauve | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Gemini | You may want to take another look at an investment you are about to make. Incomplete work will bring the wrath of your boss upon you! Be more objective rather than being emotional when dealing with colleagues today | Lucky Colour: Honey | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Cancer | Travel plans look good – will bring great pleasure. Family life smooth. Your energy will be high; however, if not channelled suitably, temper tantrums may erupt. You'll find it easy to charm members of the opposite sex today | Lucky Colour: Cream | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Leo | A good day to shop for video equipment, computers, and other electronic gadgetry. Group therapy beneficial. Children may be demanding, and entertainment could cost a lot more than you can really afford. Take care when dealing with older relatives | Lucky Colour: Magenta | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Virgo | Career-wise you shine. A day to be self-confident and assured. You are good – you know it, so tell the world about it. Time to moderate your food and alcohol consumption | Lucky Colour: Lemon-Yellow | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
Libra | Long due recognition for work done may come now. Family matters go smoothly. You tend to blow situations out of proportion. Go with the flow and don't let the unsettled atmosphere get on your nerves. Avoid any confrontations with colleagues | Lucky Colour: Sky-Blue | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
Scorpio | Travel will result in new romantic attractions You are ready for the new and unusual! . Your home life has been unsettled but big changes at this time will put you firmly back in the driving seat. Your charismatic personality will make you the centre of attention at social events today | Lucky Colour: Silver | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
Sagittarius | A trip to the sea beckons. Rewards, gifts, or money from investments or taxes can be expected. You are emotionally handicapped today. So take life as it comes and have a blast | Lucky Colour: Blue | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Capricorn | Your high energy levels will keep you occupied with meetings, projects, chores and social outings. Watch out for petty, jealous people who may try to sabotage your good work or try to put you down | Lucky Colour: Green | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
Aquarius | Don't spend money that you really don't have. You finally open your eyes to a situation which has been going on in your life .Mars heals a long broken friendship | Lucky Colour: Ivory | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
Pisces | Uncertainty about your relationship is prevalent. A casual new relationship could evolve into something more. Travel and creative hobbies will be your best outlet. It may prove harder than you thought to get a certain person off your mind | Lucky Colour: Lilac | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
A week ahead of Diwali, Delhi-NCR air quality dips to 'poor'
UPDATED : Oct 18 2022, 15:08 IST
With Diwali just around the corner, the air quality in Delhi-NCR dipped to 'poor' category as per the data released by the Air Quality Early Warning System (AQEWS). The AQI in Delhi will remain in the 'poor' category till October 19 and the subsequent six days.
A week ahead of Diwali, Delhi-NCR air quality dips to 'poor'
Just a week ahead of Diwali, the Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital has dipped to the 'poor' category, and in some areas, it was recorded as 'severe'. Credit: PTI Photo
According to a forecast issued by the Air Quality Early Warning System (AQEWS) on Sunday, the AQI in Delhi will remain in the 'poor' category till October 19 and the subsequent six days. Credit: PTI Photo
Data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed that the AQI of Anand Vihar was recorded at 428 or the 'severe' category on October 17. Credit: PTI Photo
Meanwhile, the areas under the 'poor' category were Patparganj (251), Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (247), IGI Airport (242), ITO (250), Nehru Nagar (252), at RK Puram (268), and Siri Fort (213). Credit: PTI Photo
As per the CPCB data, the air quality in the capital city on October 16 stood at 232. Credit: PTI Photo
The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Sunday said that it has directed all agencies of the Central and state governments to strictly implement actions under Stage I of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). Credit: PTI Photo
Stage I includes stopping the Construction and Demolition (C&D) activities in respect of projects with plot size equal to or more than 500 square metres which have not registered on the respective web portals of the state governments of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and GNCTD. Credit: PTI Photo
News in Pics, October 18, 2022: Best photos from the world
Local residents walk past police officers after a drone attack in Kyiv. Credit: AFP Photo
A woman poses near a destroyed Russian tank during an open-air exhibition of destroyed military vehicles near St. Michael's Golden-Domed Monastery in Kyiv. Credit: AFP Photo
A demonstrator with an Iranian flag painted on her face, shouts slogans as she participates in a rally outside the Iranian consulate in Istanbul. Credit: AFP Photo
Residents watching the opening session of the 20th Chinese Communist Party Congress on a TV screen in Huaibei, in China’s eastern Anhui province. Credit: AFP Photo
Banners depicting footballers hang on buildings in the Qatari capital Doha ahead of this year's FIFA football World Cup. Credit: AFP Photo
A Puma infantry fighting vehicle of the German armed forces Bundeswehr shoots during a visit by the German Chancellor of German Bundeswehr's troops during a training exercise at the military ground in Ostenholz, northern Germany. Credit: AFP Photo
Today's Horoscope - October 18, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries | You need to resolve or release painful feelings from the past and live more in the present to achieve an inner balance An advantageous business proposal could be signed. You must try to remain healthy by being on a diet and exercise | Lucky Colour: Honey | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
Taurus | Listen to other people’s ideas and try to change your perspective about a situation. Use your basic courage to resolve a situation and bring harmony to a relationship. Accept the power of your emotional energy and use that constructively | Lucky Colour: Beige | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Gemini | Success is possible if you carefully handle issues – both personal and professional deftly, without blowing up. A harmonious partnership happens and can mature into a fruitful liaison for the future. Domestic life could be enhanced by changes | Lucky Colour: Lavender | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Cancer | It is time to go through your possessions and get rid of what's not needed. If you have loose ends hanging about in your life, remove them. This is a moving-on time with much sorting to do and the need for changes knocking at the door | Lucky Colour: Lemon | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Leo | By allowing things to flow outside your expectations you may add in a new dimension that hadn't occurred to you till now. Watch out for new romances because some of them may not be what you expect | Lucky Colour: Tan | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
Virgo | You need to calm down your curiosity and the need for stimulation. Be aware of relationship issues, as one may turn out to be not doing so well and you have to reassess there. Be honest with yourself and others and you'll be doing fine | Lucky Colour: Ivory | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Libra | Long due recognition for work done may come now. Family matters go smoothly. You tend to blow situations out of proportion. Go with the flow and don't let the unsettled atmosphere get on your nerves. Avoid any confrontations with colleagues | Lucky Colour: Sky-Blue | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Scorpio | Travel will result in new romantic attractions You are ready for the new and unusual! . Your home life has been unsettled but big changes at this time will put you firmly back in the driving seat. Your charismatic personality will make you the centre of attention at social events today | Lucky Colour: Silver | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
Sagittarius | A trip to the sea beckons. Rewards, gifts, or money from investments or taxes can be expected. You are emotionally handicapped today. So take life as it comes and have a blast | Lucky Colour: Blue | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
Capricorn | Confronting your emotions today changes everything. If there is something you are not supposed to be doing, then chances are you will be found doing it today. Try to stay focused on what you wanted to achieve as a final result | Lucky Colour: Aqua-Green | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
Aquarius | You can excel where before you've failed if you display a little confidence. Wear red for power today. It may prove harder than you thought to get a certain person off your mind! | Lucky Colour: Indigo | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Pisces | You will have a great deal of insight when dealing with others. Social get-together will bring you in contact with intelligent new friends. Today is not the day to try to comer people by giving them ultimatums. Children's needs could be more costly than you anticipated | Lucky Colour: Plum | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
In Pics | AAP workers protesting near CBI HQ detained
UPDATED : Oct 18 2022, 09:46 IST
The Delhi Police on Monday detained several AAP leaders and workers who were protesting in front of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) headquarters in the national capital where the questioning of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was underway in the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.
In Pics | AAP workers protesting near CBI HQ detained
Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia addressed AAP volunteers at the party office before leaving for the CBI headquarters for questioning in connection with the excise policy probe in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
The Delhi Police subsequently detained several AAP leaders and workers, who were protesting in front of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) headquarters in Delhi on October 17. Credit: PTI Photo
AAP MP Sanjay Singh, who was taking part in a protest near the CBI office where Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was being questioned in connection with the excise policy probe, was dragged away by cops in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
The detained AAP leaders included Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, MLAs Durgesh Pathak and Rakhi Bidlan, and others. They, along with other workers, were taken to a nearby police station by the Delhi Police. Credit: PTI Photo
Ahead of the questioning of Sisodia, the police had imposed Section 144 of the CrPC outside his residence and a number of police personnel were also deployed to avoid untoward incidents in case of a protest by the AAP workers. Credit: PTI Photo
Section 144 of the Code Of Criminal Procedure prohibits the assembly of four or more people. Credit: PTI Photo
However, scores of AAP workers had arrived with Sisodia and staged a dharna outside the CBI headquarters holding placards and raising slogans, amid police presence. Credit: PTI Photo