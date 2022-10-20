Today's Horoscope - October 21, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Today's Horoscope - October 21, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries | Separate fact from fantasy, otherwise you could end up in a real mess. And don't assume you know what a colleague or loved one is thinking - you may be way off the mark | Lucky Colour: Emerald | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Taurus | The stars stir up your sociable side today. You're in the mood for excitement and change as you mix with creative friends and hip colleagues. You will need to be extra patient with stressed family members, as dramas increase and domestic harmony is hard to find | Lucky Colour: Tan | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Gemini | Avoid being a gullible Gemini! If you blindly follow someone's advice, then you could find yourself led up the garden path to trouble. If something looks too good to be true, then it probably is | Lucky Colour: Amber | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Cancer | What you do and say cannot possibly meet with the approval of everyone today. So stop your people-pleasing attitude. You have been trying to please everyone, which has left you with little energy to please yourself | Lucky Colour: Beige | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
Leo | Take gossip with a pinch of salt and you'll avoid falling out with close ones. You start to look at your problems from a better perspective due to the support from your family | Lucky Colour: Sapphire | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Virgo | Mercury pushes you to take gambles you would usually shy away from. The Moon helps you find common ground with a younger person. Dramatic new faces make what is occurring seem more problematic than it really needs to be | Lucky Colour: Peach | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
Libra | A friend may turn against you so watch your words and be sure to return favours. Your relationships start to improve, so you should no longer feel anxious about being confronted by certain people | Lucky Colour: Green | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
Scorpio | Your energy levels improve and you don’t feel as if you are swimming against the tide. You may have a heavy workload today, but you'll be pleased with your success. Sign contracts and deals | Lucky Colour: Amber | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
Sagittarius | Learn to trust more and believe that everything happens for a reason. Try not to obsess over things from the past, make the most of your present moment. Pay attention to your dreams, your sleep patterns may change and some premonitions may come true | Lucky Colour: Rose | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Capricorn | Controversial subjects should be avoided at all costs. .Be discreet and avoid secret assignations. Get help to finish a project if you need it. Control your emotions and everything will fall into place | Lucky Colour: Silver | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Aquarius | Dynamite developments in business possible. An affair is getting out of hand, and you know it! Your keen intelligence will make your colleagues feel threatened | Lucky Colour: Garnet | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Pisces | Meetings and short trips could be successful. Good news about a sibling. Your ideas may be good, but they aren't necessarily right for everyone. Keep your thoughts to yourself | Lucky Colour: Mango | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
In Pics | UK Prime Ministers with shortest tenures
Embattled British Prime Minister Liz Truss on Thursday resigned as the Conservative Party leader saying she can no longer deliver the mandate she was elected on last month, ending her tenure at 10 Downing Street in London after just 45 days in the job following an open revolt against her chaotic leadership.
The 47-year-old outgoing prime minister will stay in charge until her successor is elected by the governing Tory party, with a speeded-up leadership election to be completed by next week.
Here's a list of UK Prime Ministers with the shortest tenures in office.
In Pics | UK Prime Ministers with shortest tenures
Liz Truss - PM for 45 days (September 6, 2022- October 20, 2022). Credit: AP/PTI
George Canning - PM for 119 days (April 12, 1827- August 8, 1827). Credit: Getty Images
Frederick John Robinson, The Viscount Goderich - PM for 144 days (August 31, 1827-January 21, 1828). Credit: Getty Images
Andrew Bonar Law - PM for 211 days (October 23, 1922-May 20, 1923). Credit: Getty Images
William Cavendish, The Duke of Devonshire - PM for 225 days (November 16, 1756 -June 29, 1757). Credit: Getty Images
William Petty Fitzmaurice, The Earl of Shelburne - PM for 266 days (July 4, 1782-March 26, 1783). Credit: Wikimedia Commons
John Stuart, The Earl of Bute - PM for 317 days (May 26, 1762-April 8, 1763). Credit: Getty Images
Sir Alexander Frederick Douglas-Home - PM for 363 days (October 19, 1963-October 16, 1964). Credit: Getty Images
News in Pics, October 20, 2022: Best photos from the world
Swiss paratroopers of the Swiss Air Force perform during the annual live fire event over the Axalp in the Bernese Oberland. Credit: AFP Photo
French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech during a visit for the commemorative century exposition of the opening of the Grande Mosquee of Paris. Credit: AFP Photo
Black turtle hatchlings (Chelonia mydas agassizzi) head to the sea after being released on the beach of Sipacate, some 135 km south of Guatemala City. Credit: AFP Photo
An aerial view shows a street at a forest coloured by autumn near Wermelskirchen, western Germany. Credit: AFP Photo
A Swiss paratrooper of the Swiss air force performs during the annual live fire event over the Axalp in the Bernese Oberland. Credit: AFP Photo
Congress party newly appointed president Mallikarjun Kharge (C) receives a garland from his supporters after addressing a press conference in New Delhi. Credit: AFP Photo
In Pics | Paris Hilton welcomed by huge crowd at Mumbai airport
American socialite Paris Hilton was papped at the Mumbai airport on October 19. Hilton looked comfortable in an all-black ensemble and was greeted by a huge crowd. She even happily posed for the shutterbugs and waved at her fans and also clicked a few selfies. Hilton is in Mumbai to unveil her new fragrance 'Ruby Rush' on October 20.
In Pics | Paris Hilton welcomed by huge crowd at Mumbai airport
American media personality and businesswoman Paris Hilton arrived in Mumbai on October 19. She is in India to unveil her new fragrance Ruby Rush. Credit: Reuters Photo
Hilton was seen in an all-black ensemble. Credit: Reuters Photo
The hotel heiress was smitten by the love shown by her fans at the airport. In this photo, she is seen capturing the fans' reactions. Credit: Reuters Photo
Paris, who made headlines for her appearance on Meghan Markle's podcast, Archetypes, happily posed for the paparazzi. Credit: AFP Photo
Her first fragrance, Paris Hilton for Women, became an international best-seller and was soon followed by a men's fragrance of the same name. Credit: AFP Photo
The success of her namesake fragrance line has led to a series of men's and women's fragrances that have been launched each year, making her brand one of the top selling celebrity fragrances. Credit: AFP Photo
So far, Paris Hilton has 28 perfumes in the Parlux LTD fragrance base. Credit: Reuters Photo
She will be unveiling the new fragrance Ruby Rush on 20th October at Mumbai's Palladium Mall. Credit: AFP Photo
Following the launch, Hilton will be a part of a fan meet and greet session at Phoenix Palladium in the city on October 20. Credit: AFP Photo