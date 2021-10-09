Today's Horoscope - October 9, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
UPDATED : Oct 09 2021, 10:41 ISTAries Horoscope | Taurus Horoscope | Gemini Horoscope | Cancer Horoscope | Leo Horoscope | Virgo Horoscope | Libra Horoscope | Scorpio Horoscope | Sagittarius Horoscope | Capricorn Horoscope | Aquarius Horoscope | Pisces Horoscope | Horoscope | Zodiac |
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope - October 9, 2021: Check horoscope
- 2 /13
Aries | You must try to avoid serious discussions or disagreements with others. Money flow is good. A letter could bring misleading information. Travel plans to be avoided | Lucky Colour: White | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
- 3 /13
Taurus | An unusual experience of the occult kind could come your way. A good day to buy a vehicle. You’re paying too much attention to what other people are saying and not enough to how you feel | Lucky Colour: Teal | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
- 4 /13
Gemini | You may have a heavy workload today but you'll be pleased with your success. Sign contracts and deals. You probably need to make adjustments to the way you connect with others and then it will feel better | Lucky Colour: Ivory | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
- 5 /13
Cancer | A long-term goal is finally realized--celebrate! Your patience and perseverance are rewarded. Emotions are a problem unless you talk about them to the person involved | Lucky Colour: Peach | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
- 6 /13
Leo | Be careful not to push your luck or take too much for granted when dealing on either a personal or professional level today. Your desire for excitement and adventure may be expensive | Lucky Colour: Emerald | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
- 7 /13
Virgo | Love, admiration and lots of invitations will keep your spirits high today. An opportunity for a romance though exciting may be short-lived. Unexpected visitors will throw your plans off gear | Lucky Colour: Purple | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
- 8 /13
Libra | Don't force your opinions on friends or relatives unless you are prepared to lose their favour. You must communicate your feelings if you want to avoid a mix-up or misunderstanding today | Lucky Colour: Mango | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
- 9 /13
Scorpio | Try to avoid stressful confrontations or situations that demand too much of you today. You are focusing on finances and stark reality. Plans over property, living conditions or financial plans for the long term, need to be discussed fully | Lucky Colour: Sky blue | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
- 10 /13
Sagittarius | You are intelligent enough to know that all that glitters is not gold, but today it will be easier than ever to see the truth behind people's false fronts | Lucky Colour: Cream | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
- 11 /13
Capricorn | You feel impulsive today, and also quick to anger. Stay peaceful and approach things from a relaxed standpoint. Keep your attention focused on what you want | Lucky Colour: Magenta | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
- 12 /13
Aquarius | You are on a spending spree and luxury items seem irresistible. Friends take up a lot of your time too. Mars gives you that extra edge. Seek good independent advice on any projects | Lucky Colour: Jade | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
- 13 /13
Pisces | A fresh view of an old financial problem can help you sort out your financial tangles. Dramatic actions tonight can change your life. Travel may have unforeseen risks or could sap your energy | Lucky Colour: Red | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
News in Pics, October 9: Best photos from around the world
UPDATED : Oct 09 2021, 08:13 ISTIndia | United States | Kamala Harris | Peru | Covid-19 | Coronavirus | Mongolia | Volcano | Mexico | tiger | Germany |
- 1 /7
People dressed in astronaut costumes pose for pictures while visiting the Volcano No. 6 of the Ulan Hada volcano group near Ulanqab, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, China. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 2 /7
Three of four cubs born to the Bengal tiger Chitara look on at the Guadalajara zoo, in Guadalajara, Mexico. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 3 /7
People take part in the funeral of 5 victims of the Linares family, found in a clandestine mass grave discovered in the house of a former policeman in Chalchuapa, in San Sebastian Salitrillo, El Salvador. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 4 /7
Demonstrators sing Peru's national anthem during a protest against the government of President Pedro Castillo, in Lima, Peru. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 5 /7
Balloonists take off during the 21st German hot-air balloon championships at Lake Tegernsee, Germany. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 6 /7
US Vice President Kamala Harris visits a bakery in Newark, New Jersey US. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 7 /7
An artist prepares at backstage before his dance-drama 'Shri Ram' at Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Kolkata gears up for muted Durga Puja celebrations amid Covid-19
UPDATED : Oct 08 2021, 16:11 IST
Durga Puja | Kolkata | India News | Mamata Banerjee |
The city of joy is gearing up for a quiet Durga Puja for the second year in a row owing to Covid-19. Rules such as social distancing will be enforced in pandals and major state festivities have been cancelled by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to keep the virus in check.
- 1 /8
Kolkata gears up for subdued Durga Puja celebrations
- 2 /8
For the second year in a row, Kolkata is getting ready to host a quiet 'pujo' amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Credit: PTI Photo
- 3 /8
Pictured: An artist prepares Goddess Durga's clay idol ahead of Durga Puja festival in Kumartuli. Credit: PTI Photo
- 4 /8
Performers attired as Goddess Durga, click a selfie during an event 'Live Durga''. Credit: PTI Photo
- 5 /8
Devotees carry a Durga idol for worship to a pandal. Credit: PTI Photo
- 6 /8
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee begins the 'puja' of Goddess Durga ahead of Durga Puja festival, at Naktala Udayan Sangha. Credit: PTI Photo
- 7 /8
A woman with children carry an idol of Goddess Durga ahead of Durga Puja festival at Kumartuli in Kolkata. Credit: PTI Photo
- 8 /8
An idol of Goddess Durga decorated with a mask to spread awareness of coronavirus ahead of Durga Puja. Credit: PTI Photo
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
News in Pics, October 8: Best photos from around the world
UPDATED : Oct 08 2021, 07:54 ISTUnited States | Colombia | India | Mumbai | France | Belgium | UEFA Nations League | FOOTBALL | California | Comic Con | Afghanistan | Brazil |
- 1 /7
Members of the Colombian military patrol while people walk between Colombia and Venezuela by an unofficial crossing, as Venezuela reopens its borders with Colombia after a nearly three-year closure. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 2 /7
France's Theo Hernandez celebrates after scoring the winner against Belgium to advance to the UEFA Nations League final. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 3 /7
Tajik men from Panjshir Valley sit on Cannon Mountain overlooking Kabul, Afghanistan. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 4 /7
Indigenous people and slave descendants, or Quilombolas take part in a protest for recognition and support of Indigenous people to education and against Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's Government in Brasilia, Brazil. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 5 /7
A man photographs merchandise during the 2021 New York Comic Con, at the Jacob Javits Convention Center in Manhattan in New York City. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 6 /7
Workers rake up crude oil, after more than 3,000 barrels (126,000 gallons) of crude oil leaked from a ruptured pipeline into the Pacific Ocean in Newport Beach, California. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 7 /7
Men pray inside a mosque after it reopened for devotees amid the spread of Covid-19 outbreak in Mumbai. Credit: Reuters Photo
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Today's Horoscope - October 8, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
UPDATED : Oct 09 2021, 10:31 ISTAries Horoscope | Taurus Horoscope | Gemini Horoscope | Cancer Horoscope | Leo Horoscope | Virgo Horoscope | Libra Horoscope | Scorpio Horoscope | Sagittarius Horoscope | Capricorn Horoscope | Aquarius Horoscope | Pisces Horoscope | Horoscope | Zodiac |
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope - October 8, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 2 /13
Aries | Stand up for yourself before you end up falling over due to stress. Remember your strengths and draw on them. Careful what you say about other people's lives, you could end up giving away information you shouldn't | Lucky Colour: Lilac | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 3 /13
Taurus | You will be able to get your own way if you use your intellectual charm and know-how. Put your efforts into being creative. You may find that your plans will cost a little more than you had expected | Lucky Colour: Ochre | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 4 /13
Gemini | Avoid being a gullible Gemini! If you blindly follow someone's advice, then you could find yourself led up the garden path to trouble. If something looks too good to be true, then it probably is | Lucky Colour: Apple-red | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 5 /13
Cancer | A long-term goal is finally realized — celebrate! Your patience and perseverance are rewarded. Emotions are a problem unless you talk about them to the person involved | Lucky Colour: Purple | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 6 /13
Leo | Be careful not to push your luck or take too much for granted when dealing on either a personal or professional level today. Your desire for excitement and adventure may be expensive | Lucky Colour: Emerald | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 7 /13
Virgo | Love, admiration and lots of invitations will keep your spirits high today. An opportunity for a romance though exciting may be short-lived. Unexpected visitors will throw your plans off gear | Lucky Colour: Pista-green | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 8 /13
Libra | You are ready for the new and unusual! Good day for public relations and sales. You may have a heavy workload today, but you'll be pleased with your success. Sign contracts and deals | Lucky Colour: Biscuit | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 9 /13
Scorpio | Loved ones may be unreasonable A romance could deepen into a commitment for the single. Giving yourself a make-over makes sense Lucky Colour: Magenta | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 10 /13
Sagittarius | Participating in an event or activity today brings dividends Your social circuit is expanding, and new horizons opening up. A trip comes through, while finances still under check | Lucky Colour: Cream | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 11 /13
capricorn | You are sensitive to criticism. Conflict between desire and duty arises. Do not allow arrogant people interfere with your work. Transacting business, balancing your pay-check and similar activities are emphasised today | Lucky Colour: Yellow | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 12 /13
Aquarius | You need to resolve or release painful feelings from the past and live more in the present to achieve an inner balance. Also make a proper assessment of an issue that has been bothering you and decide if you are being too judgmental | Lucky Colour: Olive-green | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 13 /13
Pisces | You run into someone who is argumentative or stretches the truth. Love ties seem marvellous and stronger. Your high energy levels will keep you occupied with meetings, projects, chores and social outings | Lucky Colour: Sky-blue | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay Photo