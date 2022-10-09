Today's Horoscope - October 9, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
UPDATED : Oct 09 2022, 00:12 IST
Aries | Listen to other people’s ideas and try to change your perspective about a situation. Use your basic courage to resolve a situation and bring harmony to a relationship. Accept the power of your emotional energy and use that constructively | Lucky Colour: Beige | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
Taurus | A good friend is supportive. You can accomplish the most if you travel for business purposes. You are prudent with your money, but today is a day to splash it around | Lucky Colour: Green | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
Gemini | Your dreams tonight will be important, so write them down. Spend a quiet day with loved one. An extra hour of work will bring in more money, and a hobby turns lucrative | Lucky Colour: Purple | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
Cancer | Watch out for quarrelsome people and avoid arguing as it's just a waste of precious energy. Don't rely too much on other people's commitments, as you may be let down. Take precautions against seasonal allergies | Lucky Colour: Indigo | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
Leo | Something you say today could hurt another person’s feelings, so be careful with your choice of words. You start to see with clarity who you can and can't trust and you no longer feel scared of trusting your inner emotions | Lucky Colour: Orange | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Virgo | You've been in a rut and you need to do something that will help you break the pattern you've fallen into. A day for belt-tightening and caution about investments and expenditures. Going on a diet is favoured now | Lucky Colour: White | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Libra | This a period of transition and on a personal level you are confused and hassled. A good day to relax, unwind and sort out your priorities. Your obviously unique way of doing things has caught the eye of someone in a higher position | Lucky Colour: Caramel | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Scorpio | Secret information will be an eye-opener today! A detractor in the guise of a friend is damaging your reputation. A new avenue is opening up at work which will provide the base for much pleasure in the future | Lucky Colour: Ash | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
Sagittarius | Use your inventiveness to find solutions. You can make new connections if you play your cards right. You tend to blow situations out of proportion. Go with the flow and don't let the unsettled atmosphere get on your nerves | Lucky Colour: Chocolate | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
Capricorn | You need to resolve or release painful feelings from the past and live more in the present to achieve an inner balance An advantageous business proposal could be signed. You must try to remain healthy by being on a diet and exercise | Lucky Colour: Honey | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Aquarius | Success is possible if you carefully handle issues – both personal and professional deftly, without blowing up. A harmonious partnership happens and can mature into a fruitful liaison for the future. Domestic life could be enhanced by changes | Lucky Colour: Mustard | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
Pisces | Your judgement goes askew, and you will have to rely on a partner for realistic ideas. Develop your sense of fair play. With your ruling planet not in a favourable position, communication could slow down. It is important to communicate with a loved one | Lucky Colour: Saffron | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
News in Pics, Oct 8, 2022: Best photos from the world
UPDATED : Oct 08 2022, 06:43 IST
Portraits of young victims of a mass shooting in a nursery are displayed atop their coffins as funeral preparations get underway at Wat Si Uthai temple in Thailand's northeastern Nong Bua Lam Phu province. Credit: AFP Photo
A man looks inside Kanjuruhan stadium, the site of a deadly stampede, in Malang, East Java. Credit: AFP Photo
Israeli soldiers deploy amid clashes with Palestinian demonstrators following a protest against the expropriation of Palestinian land by Israel in the village of Kfar Qaddum in the occupied West Bank, near the Jewish settlement of Kedumim. Credit: AFP Photo
Supporters of Burkina Faso's new junta leader Ibrahim Traore hold national flags of Burkina Faso and Russia during a demonstration near the national radio and television headquarters (RTB) in Ouagadougou. Credit: AFP Photo
Hunters lead a pack of hounds in the Forest of Troncais during a deer hunt with hounds near Montlucon, central France. Credit: AFP Photo
Ukrainian soldiers take a knee as their comrades carry the coffins of Roman Vyshynskyi, Yuriy Lelyavskyi and Ihor Hadyak, Ukrainian serviceman who were killed in combat fighting Russian troops, during funeral ceremony in Lviv. Credit: AFP Photo
Ultra Orthodox Jews walk inside a Sukkah, a temporary hut constructed to be used during the week-long Jewish festival of Sukkot, the Feast of Tabernacles, in the Ultra-Orthodox neighbourhood of Mea Shearim in Jerusalem. Credit: AFP Photo
Today's Horoscope - October 8, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
UPDATED : Oct 08 2022, 01:13 IST
Aries | Trust your gut feeling and avoid being overly rational. You may be involved in a deceptive situation and all may not be as it seems, but success is eventually yours. Secretive or clandestine relationships, if you are having one – could have a happy ending | Lucky Colour: Gold | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Taurus | You can excel where before you've failed if you display a little confidence. Wear red for power today. It may prove harder than you thought to get a certain person off your mind | Lucky Colour: Ivory | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Gemini | This is a great day to right any wrongs and to say how you really feel about all that has transpired. Take your time when dealing with financial issues. Pay for a professional opinion if you can | Lucky Colour: Mustard | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
Cancer | There is a balance due to you, and it has been due to you for a while. Polite requests haven't worked but final payment will be made soon. If you find yourself at odds with an authority figure or someone older or more experienced — don't overreact or go overboard | Lucky Colour: Lime green | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Leo | A partner or close friend might disapprove of your decisions today, especially decisions related to family or your home. Your partner or close one feels that you might be overreaching | Lucky Colour: Beige | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Virgo | Taking a chance today will yield some interesting results – risk-taking is not something you need to be wary of. You will come across something inspirational. It will really help you refocus. Your home life has been unsettled but big changes at this time will put you firmly back in the driving seat | Lucky Colour: Red | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
Libra | Start a health regime today, as you have been highly stressed and overworked recently. Profitable phase from a financial standpoint. Means to increase your income will arise and new investments will be profitable | Lucky Colour: Amber | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
Scorpio | Secret information will be an eye-opener today! A detractor in the guise of a friend is damaging your reputation. A new avenue is opening up at work which will provide the base for much pleasure in the future | Lucky Colour: Ash | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Sagittarius | Use your inventiveness to find solutions. You can make new connections if you play your cards right. You tend to blow situations out of proportion. Go with the flow and don't let the unsettled atmosphere get on your nerves | Lucky Colour: Chocolate | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
Capricorn | Your sharp intelligence notices certain discrepancies, but discretion is the better part of valour, so stay warned. Be aware of relationship issues and take time to reassess your priorities | Lucky Colour: Auburn | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Aquarius | It is time to develop a new image of yourself and do away with the societal masks that have been imposed upon you. You need to avoid being too controlling in a relationship and trying to force issues which have to be negotiated | Lucky Colour: Coffee | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Pisces | Professionally you need to be in charge and have to assert yourself as the situation demands. You make an impact in social circles, and find yourself on almost everyone’s guest list. Stay healthy by being on a diet and exercise | Lucky Colour: Apricot | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
In Pics | Chrome to Firefox, the most vulnerable browsers (2022)
UPDATED : Oct 07 2022, 21:37 IST
Google Chrome | Mozilla Firefox | safari |
Here we list browsers with the most reported vulnerabilities, according to data presented by the Atlas VPN team.
In Pics | Chrome to Firefox, the most vulnerable browsers (2022). Credit: NYT
Google Chrome is the most vulnerable browser among all major browsers. In this year alone, 303 vulnerabilities have been detected in Google Chrome. Credit: Pexels/PhotoMIX Company
Mozilla Firefox came in second with 117 vulnerabilities. Credit: Twitter/@firefox
Third on the list was Microsoft Edge with 103 vulnerabilities. Credit: Twitter/@MicrosoftEdge
Safari had only 26 vulnerabilities and stood fourth on the list. Credit: Twitter/@LanceUlanoff
Opera documented zero vulnerabilities and was ranked fifth on the list. Credit: Special Arrangement
T20 World Cup: 6 Indian batters to watch out for
UPDATED : Oct 07 2022, 15:22 IST
As India leaves for Australia for the T20 World Cup, here we list five batters who have high expectations and will play a crucial role in the T20 World Cup.
As India leaves for Australia for the T20 World Cup, here we list five batters who have high expectations and will play a crucial role in the T20 World Cup.
T20 World Cup: 6 Indian batsman to watch out for
Rohit Sharma: Skipper Rohit Sharma, who is one of the openers, is expected to lead from the front and put on a great batting show at the T20I World Cup. Credit: Reuters Photo
KL Rahul: After a great series against the Proteas, having smashed two half-centuries, Rahul has been proving his critics wrong, having come back from an injury. At the World Cup, the team would be hoping that Rahul becomes a little bit more aggressive with the bat at the top and score some quick runs. Credit: AFP Photo
Virat Kohli: Following a string of fine performances with the bat in the Asia Cup and the recently-concluded T20I series against Australia, Kohli is back in business and is expected to continue his scintillating consistent performances with the bat. Credit: PTI Photo
Suryakumar Yadav: SKY, who is probably in the form of his life, has earned great plaudits for his impressive batting in the T20 format. Known for his '360-degree-batting' his game saw a stunning rise in 2022 by emerging as one of the finest batsmen for India in the T20I. He has the potential to guide the team to a comfortable win single-handedly. Credit: PTI Photo
Dinesh Karthik: Dinesh Karthik, who made his way back into the Indian team after a brilliant IPL 2022 season with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), has emerged as one of India's best performers in the recently concluded T20I series against South Africa. Karthik is one of India's best finishers in the T20 format whose presence itself will boost great moral in the team. Credit: PTI Photo
Hardik Pandya: All-rounder Hardik has enjoyed a wonderful run in T20Is thanks to some standout performances with both the bat and the ball this year. Over the past few months, Pandya has been playing a vital role for the Indian team after returning from injury with his all-around skills. Credit: AFP Photo