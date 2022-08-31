Today's Horoscope - September 1, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
UPDATED : Sep 01 2022, 00:05 ISTAries Horoscope | Taurus Horoscope | Gemini Horoscope | Cancer Horoscope | Leo Horoscope | Virgo Horoscope | Libra Horoscope | Scorpio Horoscope | Sagittarius Horoscope | Capricorn Horoscope | Aquarius Horoscope | Pisces Horoscope | Horoscope | Zodiac |
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope - September 1, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 2 /13
Aries: A good friend is supportive. You can accomplish the most if you travel for business purposes. You are prudent with your money, but today is a day to splash it around! Lucky Colour: Honey. Lucky Number: 5.
- 3 /13
Taurus: Interaction with children and a social group or party could liven up your day. A difficult phase at work could lead to great success, your natural ability to focus on details will bring you awards and accolades. Lucky Colour: Mustard. Lucky Number: 2.
- 4 /13
Gemini: A new romance or a revitalization of a current one likely. Dramatic new faces make what is occurring seem more problematic than it really needs to be. Travel plans to be avoided. Lucky Colour: Indigo. Lucky Number: 3.
- 5 /13
Cancer: You may feel that you are walking a tight-rope, waiting for things to happen, however, this is only a temporary phase . Be patient and learn to go with the flow. You will work well with groups and institutions. Lucky Colour: Burgundy. Lucky Number: 6.
- 6 /13
Leo: Getting through to other people is challenging. An improved attitude will make your present situation much easier. Take time to make the right decisions, and your career will take off with a bang. Lucky Colour: Yellow. Lucky Number: 9.
- 7 /13
Virgo: A new friendship can be lasting and supportive. And don’t be surprised if an old friend turns out to be something more! It is advisable to be your creative, romantic self and avoid ego conflicts. Lucky Colour: Ash. Lucky Number: 1.
- 8 /13
Libra: You may have a heavy workload today, but you’ll be pleased with your success. Sign contracts and deals. You probably need to make adjustments to the way you connect with others and then it will feel better. Lucky Colour: Ivory. Lucky Number: 4.
- 9 /13
Scorpio: Your intellectual energy is heightened, so it’s a great time for brainstorming or discussing your plans. Home, domestic arrangements and family relationships bog you down, unless you are ready to make changes. Lucky Colour: Magenta. Lucky Number: 7.
- 10 /13
Sagittarius: Try to curb your impulsive nature today. You are generous to a fault, but be prudent too. By allowing things to flow outside your expectations you may add in a new dimension that hadn’t occurred to you till now. Lucky Colour: Lavender. Lucky Number: 6.
- 11 /13
Capricorn: Your sharp intelligence notices certain discrepancies, but discretion is the better part of valour, so stay warned. Be aware of relationship issues and take time to reassess your priorities. Lucky Colour: Scarlet. Lucky Number: 8.
- 12 /13
Aquarius: It is time to develop a new image of yourself and do away with the societal masks that have been imposed upon you. You need to avoid being too controlling in a relationship and trying to force issues which have to be negotiated. Lucky Colour: Coffee. Lucky Number: 2.
- 13 /13
Pisces: Professionally you need to be in charge and have to assert yourself as the situation demands. You make an impact in social circles, and find yourself on almost everyone’s guest list. Stay healthy by being on a diet and exercise. Lucky Colour: Ivory. Lucky Number: 5.
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Pakistan Flood: Before-and-after satellite pics show the scale of destruction
UPDATED : Aug 31 2022, 17:31 IST
News | World news | Pakistan | Flood |
Tens of millions of people are affected in Pakistan by the relentless rains that have submerged a third of the country and claimed more than 1,000 lives. The recently released satellite images narrate the scale of destruction caused by the monsoon rains. Take a look.
- 1 /9
Pakistan Flood: Before-and-after satellite pics show the scale of destruction
- 2 /9
This combination of March 24 and August 28, 2022 photos provided by Maxar Technologies shows the Indus River in the aftermath of flooding in Rajanpur, Pakistan. Credit: AP/PTI Photo
- 3 /9
This combination of March 24 and August 28, 2022 photos provided by Maxar Technologies shows a village and fields in Rajanpur, Pakistan, in the aftermath of flooding. Credit: AP/PTI Photo
- 4 /9
This combination of Maxar satellite images created on August 30, 2022 shows the before/after images of the damaging floods in and around Gudpur, Pakistan. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /9
This combination of handout satellite pictures courtesy of Maxar Technologies created on August 28, 2022, shows an overview of homes and fields in Rojhan, Pakistan, on March 24, 2022 (L), and homes and fields in Rojhan, Pakistan, during flooding on August 28, 2022. Credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /9
This combination of handout satellite pictures courtesy of Maxar Technologies created on August 28, 2022, shows an overview of a village and fields in Rajanpur, Pakistan, on March 24, 2022 (L), prior to major flooding, and a village and field surrounded by floodwaters on August 28, 2022, after major flooding occurred. Credit: AFP Photo
- 7 /9
This combination of Maxar satellite images created on August 30, 2022 shows the before/after images of the damaging floods in and around Gudpur, Pakistan. Credit: AFP Photo
- 8 /9
This handout satellite photo released by Planet Labs PBC on August 30, 2022, shows flooding in and around Kabul, Pakistan, on August 28, 2022. Credit: AFP Photo
- 9 /9
This satellite image released by Maxar Technologies, shows the damaging floods in and around Gudpur, Pakistan. Credit: AFP Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Wolf777news Filmfare Awards 2022: See complete list of winners
UPDATED : Aug 31 2022, 14:42 IST
Entertainment News | Entertainment | Filmfare awards | awards | Bollywood news | vicky kaushal | Ranveer Singh |
Here is the complete list of 67th Wolf777news Filmfare Awards 2022 winners including best picture, best actors, actresses, and more.
- 1 /31
Wolf777news Filmfare Awards 2022: See complete list of winners
- 2 /31
Best Actor (Male): Ranveer Singh for '83'. Credit: Instagram/ranveersingh
- 3 /31
Best Actor (Female): Kriti Sanon for 'Mimi'. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 4 /31
Best Actor (Critics' Choice): Vicky Kaushal for 'Sardar Udham'. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 5 /31
Best Actress (Critics' Choice): Vidya Balan for 'Sherni'. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 6 /31
Best Director: Vishnuvardhan for 'Shershaah'. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 7 /31
Best Film (Popular Category): 'Shershaah'. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 8 /31
Best Film (Critics' Choice): 'Sardar Udham'. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 9 /31
Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male): Pankaj Tripathi for 'Mimi'. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 10 /31
Best Actor in Supporting Role (Female): Sai Tamhankar for 'Mimi'. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 11 /31
Best Story: Abhishek Kapoor, Supratik Sen and Tushar Paranjape for 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui'. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 12 /31
Best Dialogue: Dibakar Banerjee and Varun Grover for 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar'. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 13 /31
Best Screenplay: Shubhendu Bhattacharya and Ritesh Shah for 'Sardar Udham'. Credit: Special arrangement
- 14 /31
Best Original Story: 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui'. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 15 /31
Best Debut (Male): Ehan Bhat for '99 songs'. Credit: Instagram/ehanbhat
- 16 /31
Best Debut (Female): Sharvari Wagh for 'Bunty Aur Babli 2'. Credit: Instargam/sharvari
- 17 /31
Best Debut Director: Seema Pahwa for 'Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi'. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 18 /31
Best Music Album: Tanishk Bagchi, B Praak, Jaani, Jasleen Royal, Javed-Mohsin, Vikram Montrose for 'Shershaah'. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 19 /31
Best Lyrics: Kausar Munir for Lehra Do from '83'. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 20 /31
Best Playback Singer (Male): B Praak for 'Mann Bharryaa 2.0' from 'Shershaah'. Credit: Instagram/bpraak
- 21 /31
Best Playback Singer (Female): Asees Kaur for 'Raataan Lambiyan' from 'Shershaah'. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 22 /31
Best Action: Stefan Richter and Suniel Rodrigues for 'Shershaah'. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 23 /31
Best Background Score: Shantanu Moitra for 'Sardar Udham'. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 24 /31
Best Choreography: Vijay Ganguly for 'Chaka Chak' from 'Atrangi Re'. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 25 /31
Best Cinematography: Avik Mukhopadhyay for 'Sardar Udham'. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 26 /31
Best Costume: Veera Kapur for 'Sardar Udham'. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 27 /31
Best Editing: A Sreekar Prasad for 'Shershaah'. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 28 /31
Best Production Design: Mansi Dhruv Mehta and Dmitrii Malich for 'Sardar Udham'. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 29 /31
Best Sound Design: Dipankar Chaki and Nihar Ranjan Samal for 'Sardar Udham'. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 30 /31
Best VFX: 'Sardar Udham' (Superb/bojp Main Road Post Ny Vfxwaala Edit Fx Studios). Credit: Special Arrangement
- 31 /31
Lifetime Achievement Award: Subhash Ghai. Credit: Instagram/subhashghai1
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
News in Pics, August 31, 2022: Best shots from the world
UPDATED : Aug 31 2022, 09:22 ISTNASA | Space | Astronomy | James Webb Space Telescope | Afghanistan | Taliban | Pakistan | Climate Change | Taiwan | Ukraine | India | Ganesh Chaturthi |
- 1 /7
View of M74, otherwise known as the Phantom Galaxy, taken by the NASA/ESA/CSA James Webb Space Telescope. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 2 /7
Taliban fighters set off fireworks in the skies of Kabul as they celebrate the first anniversary of US troops withdrawal from Afghanistan, near the former US embassy in Kabul on August 30, 2022. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /7
A woman carrying a child walks along a street during a heavy rainfall in the flood hit Dera Allah Yar town in Jaffarabad district, Balochistan province, on August 30, 2022. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /7
In this photo released by the Taiwan Ministry of National Defense, Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen is briefed during a visit to a naval station on Penghu, an archipelago of several dozen islands off Taiwan's western coast on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. Credit: AP/PTI Photo
- 5 /7
Followers of Iraqi cleric Moqtada al-Sadr withdraw from the streets after violent clashes, near the Green Zone in Baghdad, Iraq, August 30, 2022. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 6 /7
A local resident walks past cars destroyed by recent shelling in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict in the Russian-controlled city of Enerhodar in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine August 30, 2022. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 7 /7
Devotees carry an idol of Lord Ganesha for installation at a puja pandal, on the eve of Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Bhopal, Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022. Credit: PTI Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Today's Horoscope - August 31, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
UPDATED : Aug 31 2022, 00:27 ISTAries Horoscope | Taurus Horoscope | Gemini Horoscope | Cancer Horoscope | Leo Horoscope | Virgo Horoscope | Libra Horoscope | Scorpio Horoscope | Sagittarius Horoscope | Capricorn Horoscope | Aquarius Horoscope | Pisces Horoscope | Horoscope | Zodiac |
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope - August 31, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 2 /13
Aries: Watch out for quarrelsome people and avoid arguing as it's just a waste of precious energy. Don't rely too much on other people's commitments, as you may be let down. Take precautions against seasonal allergies. Lucky Colour: Amethyst. Lucky Number: 9.
- 3 /13
Taurus: You may find new avenues opening up which will prove highly beneficial for you. Your high energy levels will keep you occupied with meetings, projects, chores and social outings. Watch out for petty, jealous people who may try to sabotage your good work or try to put you down. Lucky Colour: Green. Lucky Number: 3.
- 4 /13
Gemini: Stand up for yourself before you end up falling over due to stress. Remember your strengths and draw on them. Careful what you say about other people's lives, you could end up giving away information you shouldn't. Lucky Colour: Pink. Lucky Number: 1.
- 5 /13
Cancer: A romance is hobbling along on its last legs unless you are willing to talk and take your portion of the blame. Celebratory mood persists, but avoid burning the candle at both ends. Lucky Colour: Peach. Lucky Number: 5.
- 6 /13
Leo: A romantic infatuation from your past may surface. You may have major blow ups with someone you love. You have been trying to please everyone, which has left you with little energy to please yourself. Lucky Colour: Plum. Lucky Number: 2.
- 7 /13
Virgo: You will be uncertain of your feelings. You're forcing issues which, deep down inside, should be better left to unravel on its own. Use today to think things through. Lucky Colour: Coral. Lucky Number: 8.
- 8 /13
Libra: Close relationships are a focus of unexpected change in your life now. Today is not the day to try to corner people by giving them ultimatums. Don't wait for opportunities to find you today, but get out and discover them for yourself. Lucky Colour: Mango. Lucky Number: 6.
- 9 /13
Scorpio: Your obviously unique way of doing things has caught the eye of someone in a higher position. Don't take offence at comments made by co-workers. An older loved one may be having problems. Lucky Colour: Silver. Lucky Number: 4.
- 10 /13
Sagittarius: Uncertainty about your relationship is prevalent. A casual new relationship could evolve into something more. Travel and creative hobbies will be your best outlet. It may prove harder than you thought to get a certain person off your mind. Lucky Colour: Lilac. Lucky Number: 7.
- 11 /13
Capricorn: Advice from a mature person will make you feel more at ease about the recent dramatic events that have transpired in your life. Don't let your love of good times cloud your judgement. Lucky Colour: Ash. Lucky Number: 3.
- 12 /13
Aquarius: Your energy levels improve and you don’t feel as if you are swimming against the tide. You may have a heavy workload today, but you'll be pleased with your success. Sign contracts and deals. Lucky Colour: Lavender. Lucky Number: 9.
- 13 /13
Pisces: A new work offer is not all it seems, so find out the details before you sign. Work and personal matters may clash today, but stay calm till the mists have cleared. You will be able to talk about emotional problems with your partner. Lucky Colour: Scarlet. Lucky Number: 5.