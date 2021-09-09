Today's Horoscope - September 10, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries | You can ask questions and demand answers - you have a right to know. You will have the opportunity to spend time with family from whom you've been separated or somehow alienated. It can bring healing and closure of painful past issues | Lucky Colour: Mango | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Taurus | A day of hyperactivity. It is wise to keep your counsel, and not get involved in arguments. A period of vindication when you will reap the just rewards of what you have so painstakingly sown in the past | Lucky Colour: Mauve | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Gemini | Be careful not to push your luck or take too much for granted when dealing on either a personal or professional level today. You are irritable today, and surprise others with a temper tantrum Watch out. Try not to go over the top | Lucky Colour: Yellow | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Cancer | You may have a heavy workload today, but you'll be pleased with your success. Sign contracts and deals. Your wit could see you through a tricky situation today | Lucky Colour: Burgundy | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Leo | Not the day to commit yourself to a long-term relationship. Avoid long journeys to the North. If you are very practical in your approach, things ought to go well for you | Lucky Colour: Coffee | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Virgo | Unexpected pleasures, new friends make today delightful. A time to go over the pros and cons of your relationship and work out the best possible ways of strengthening it | Lucky Colour: Indigo | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Libra | Be professional, and you will advance much more quickly. Your irritability will lead to family squabbles. In matters of property and legal issues, analyse and evaluate things thoroughly before rushing on impulse | Lucky Colour: Vanilla | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Scorpio | A romantic infatuation from your past may surface. You may have major blow-ups with someone you love. You have been trying to please everyone, which has left you with little energy to please yourself | Lucky Colour: White | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Sagittarius | You will be uncertain of your feelings. You're forcing issues which deep down inside, should be better left to unravel on its own. Use today to think things through | Lucky Colour: Coral | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Capricorn | You need to re-evaluate your situation. Take your time; do not make any decisions in haste. Overexertion and negligence will be your worst enemies. Someone you least expect could be trying to make you look inadequate | Lucky Colour: Honey | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Aquarius | Try to strike a balance. Home life smooth. Be neither a borrower nor a lender today. Others help you to finish your tasks and give emotional support today | Lucky Colour: Scarlet | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Pisces | Loans will be attainable and legal matters easily taken care of. Secret intrigues could get you into trouble. You can make financial deals that will bring you extra cash | Lucky Colour: Ash | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Today's Horoscope - September 9, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries | Don't be too quick to voice your opinion. Listen to others carefully. Not the day to be a pioneer. You can make excellent career moves if you are open to the opportunities that exist | Lucky Colour: Cream | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Taurus | You can help a close friend find solutions to personal problems. Money problems will be sorted out soon. Don’t believe all of the gossip that is going around today. Jealousy is making it hard for you to see straight | Lucky Colour: Cocoa | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Gemini | Promotions will be yours if you have acted professionally in times of crisis. Be innovative. Try not to over-exert and compromise on your health | Lucky Colour: Orange | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Cancer | Deep feelings emerge. Problems with communication will clear up. A good time for investments and savings plans. Romance takes a backseat today | Lucky Colour: Blue | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Leo | A younger sibling can be of great support. A romantic mood persists, and an elusive one may fall in line. Identify guilt that might also be holding you back from seeking out happiness | Lucky Colour: Lemon Yellow | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Virgo | Confusion, miscommunication between yourself and others possible today. The moon makes you feel sensitive and alienated. This is a time for facing fears of making changes or of making mistakes | Lucky Colour: Ivory | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Libra | Much can be gained by being patient and exercising restraint at the domestic level. Ego clashes must be avoided. New associates and partners need closer scrutiny. Speculation not viable | Lucky Colour: Silver | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
Scorpio | Your meticulous planning may lead to personal success but don’t lose sight of the woods for the trees. New relationships could evolve through group activities | Lucky Colour: Linen | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
Sagittarius | You can expect opposition at work. Confronting a situation will cause misunderstandings. You are raring to go – so do try out your new plans. Be prudent, though | Lucky Colour: Gold | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
Capricorn | Physical activities will keep you fit. A business deal comes through. Overseas contract viable. Your obviously unique way of doing things has caught the eye of someone in a higher position | Lucky Colour: Red | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Aquarius | You may have to make some changes. Be prepared to use your charm and intellect in order to get your way. Don't wait for opportunities to find you today but get out and discover them for yourself | Lucky Colour: Opal | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Pisces | Opportunities for travel and socialising are evident. Communicate quietly about the way you feel to your partner. Don't draw too much attention to yourself at work | Lucky Colour: Ash | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
