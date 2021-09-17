Today's Horoscope - September 17, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries Horoscope | Taurus Horoscope | Cancer Horoscope | Gemini Horoscope | Leo Horoscope | Virgo Horoscope | Libra Horoscope | Scorpio Horoscope | Sagittarius Horoscope | Capricorn Horoscope | Aquarius Horoscope | Pisces Horoscope |
Today's Horoscope - September 17, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries | Confusion regarding other people's money and joint ventures will come to a head. Public dealings today are favoured. Tonight will bring you social success as well. A friend turns foe. | Lucky Colour: Crimson | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Taurus | This may be a time for romance either new or from a renewed connection with your partner. Good day for getting ahead with finances and for changing your attitudes towards a more positive approach. | Lucky Colour: Gold | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Gemini | Don't let your partner put you down. A weekend getaway will prove to be enlightening. Your keen intelligence will make your colleagues feel threatened. | Lucky Colour: Cream | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Cancer | Deep feelings emerge. Problems with communication will clear up. A good time for investments and savings plans. Romance takes a backseat today. | Lucky Colour: Brown | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Leo | A younger sibling can be of great support. A romantic mood persists, and an elusive one may fall in line. Identify guilt that might also be holding you back from seeking out happiness. | Lucky Colour: Lemon-Yellow | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Virgo | Confusion, miscommunication between yourself and others possible today. The moon makes you feel sensitive and alienated. This is a time for facing fears of making changes or of making mistakes. | Lucky Colour: Maroon | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Libra | A very unusual connection can be made today. a trip comes through, while finances still under check. Watch for problems with vehicles or communications equipment.. | Lucky Colour: Coral | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Scorpio | Your energy levels improve and you don’t feel as if you are swimming against the tide. You may have a heavy workload today, but you'll be pleased with your success. Sign contracts and deals. | Lucky Colour: Amber | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Sagittarius | Finance and involvements with others are in the frame, bringing deep concerns. This stubborn streak you're showing is not earning you any goodwill. | Lucky Colour: Silver | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Capricorn | If you get the chance, take the day off. A short trip will widen your perspective. It is important to work on your relationships. It is better to be warned that secret affairs will be no longer secret. | Lucky Colour: Jade | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Aquarius |Try to make peace with an old friend. Sometimes the past is best forgotten and a new path forged. Mars aspecting our sign makes you hasty. It is important to keep cool and analyse the situation. | Lucky Colour: Scarlet | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Pisces | Avoid disagreements with loved ones. Participating in an event or activity today brings dividends. Take gossip with a pinch of salt and you'll avoid falling out with close ones. | Lucky Colour: Apricot | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
