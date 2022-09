The race for Indian National Congress (INC) president post is heating up with leaders such as Ashok Gehlot, Shashi Tharoor, and Manish Tewari throwing their hat in the ring. While this is the first election for the president post in 22 years, it will be not the first time that a non-Gandhi is appointed.

Scroll for a list of non-Gandhis who held the top position in the Indian National Congress (INC) party post 1947.