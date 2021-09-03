Today's Horoscope - September 3, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Today's Horoscope - September 3, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries | The day brings confusion over relationships, and you could be at loggerheads with someone you love. Avoid risky adventures today. Your creativity highlighted, and money comes your way. Lucky Colour: Ruby-Red. Lucky Number: 7
Taurus | Money matters will be a concern. Your boundaries expand over the next few days if you're open to new career ideas. Changes regarding your image will bring you greater confidence. Lucky Colour: Orange. Lucky Number: 2
Gemini | New opportunities bring pleasant surprises today. Steer clear of hypersensitive folks. A friend or person in authority may help or present a beneficial opportunity. An unexpected encounter brings a lucrative deal. Lucky Colour: Terra-Cotta. Lucky Number: 3
Cancer | You may be overly emotional today. You need to spend some time reflecting on past experiences and involvements. You feel more at ease with the difficult decisions you have made and you no longer feel the need to be judged. Lucky Colour: Brown. Lucky Number: 6
Leo | A disappointment or setback you've experienced has made it hard for you to know who you can and can't trust. Your ruling planet the Sun promises closure in family issues. Don't wait for opportunities to find you today, but get out and discover them for yourself. Lucky Colour: Fuchsia. Lucky Number: 4
Virgo | Be prepared to counteract the damage that adversaries are about to create. If you keep busy you won't feel the personal pressures you are going through. Stretch the truth, and you may get blamed for something you didn't do. Lucky Colour: Bronze. Lucky Number: 7
Libra | You finally open your eyes to a situation which has been going on in your life. Mars heals a long broken friendship. Your interests could lead you down avenues you never realised existed. Lucky Colour: Purple. Lucky Number: 5
Scorpio | Love works a miracle today and you start to see with clarity what needs to be done to make your life a better place to be. A great day for a personal makeover, to explore new options to present yourself. Lucky Colour: Ash. Lucky Number: 8
Sagittarius | You will be tempted to take a few risks and explore further afield than usual. However, there is not much harm in anything you do today. Travel for pleasure and romance is especially highlighted. Lucky Colour: Coral. Lucky Number: 1
Capricorn | Romantic encounters need caution. Children demand your time today. Your hard work will pay dividends now. A lack of support recently has made you review the way you see a certain person in your life. Lucky Colour: Lavender. Lucky Number: 2
Aquarius | Take the test and you will come out on top. Your intuition will guide you in the right direction, and you will make a difference. News or information you’ve been waiting for could come from a surprising direction. Lucky Colour: Amethyst. Lucky Number: 9
Pisces | You may feel challenged at work, but socially this will be a day of popularity. A junket comes through. Leave major issues on the back burner, or better still, let someone else tackle them. Lucky Colour: Ivory. Lucky Number: 5
Hurricane Ida brings flash floods in New Jersey
The remnants of Hurricane Ida triggered massive flash flooding and a rare state of emergency in New York City overnight, killing at least eight people in what was called a historic weather event.
Hurricane Ida brings flash floods in New Jersey
The remnants of Hurricane Ida triggered massive flash flooding and a rare state of emergency in New York City overnight, killing at least eight people in what was called a historic weather event. Credit: Reuters Photo
Streets turned into rivers while water cascaded down subway platforms, flooding tracks, as the Metropolitan Transportation Authority effectively shut down services. Credit: Reuters Photo
Hundreds of flights were cancelled at LaGuardia and JFK airports, as well as at Newark, where video showed a terminal inundated by rainwater. Credit: Reuters Photo
Flooding closed major roads across multiple boroughs including Manhattan, The Bronx and Queens. Credit: Reuters Photo
Ida slammed into the southern state of Louisiana over the weekend, bringing severe flooding and tornadoes as it blazed a trail of destruction north. Credit: Reuters Photo
New York earlier issued a rare flash flood emergency warning urging residents to move to higher ground. Credit: Reuters Photo
Visuals that emerged online showed cars submerged on streets across the city. Authorities urged residents not to drive on flooded roads. Credit: Reuters Photo
A man checks his property in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida in Golden Meadow, Louisiana. Credit: Reuters Photo
A couple collect belongings from their damaged property in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida in Golden Meadow, Louisiana, US. Credit: Reuters Photo
An aerial view shows destroyed houses in a flooded area after Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana, in Montegut, Louisiana, US. Credit: Reuters Photo
Pictures of Piaggio's newly launched superbike - Aprilia RS 660
Piaggio India launched Aprilia RS 660 and Tuono 660, Aprilia RSV4, Tuono V4 as well as the iconic Moto Guzzi V85TT in a glitzy event on September 2, 2021. Piaggio India, the maker of premium Vespa scooter, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Italian auto major Piaggio Group.
Piaggio India unveils Aprilia RS 660 & other superbikes
Piaggio India launched the Aprilia RS 660 and Tuono 660, Aprilia RSV4, Tuono V4 as well as the iconic Moto Guzzi V85TT in a glitzy event on September 2, 2021. Credit: DH Photo/Vivek Phadnis
The all-new 660-cc Aprilia RS 660 is priced at Rs 13.39 lakh. Credit: DH Photo/Vivek Phadnis
The prices of the new superbikes start from Rs 13.09 lakh and go up to Rs 23.69 lakh, Piaggio India said in a release. Credit: DH Photo/Vivek Phadnis
The bikes will be available for customers across all its Motoplex dealerships pan-India, it said. Credit: DH Photo/Vivek Phadnis
With its launch, Aprilia fans in India will experience all new technologies. Credit: DH Photo/Vivek Phadnis
A peek into Aprilia's digital speedometer. Credit: DH Photo/Vivek Phadnis
Aprilia RS 660 wears tyres of 80/100 R18 size. Credit: DH Photo/Vivek Phadnis
These headlights are sleek and stylish. Credit: DH Photo/Vivek Phadnis
Check out superbike Aprilia's pillion ride seat. Credit: DH Photo/Vivek Phadnis
Sidharth Shukla passes away: A look back at his well-lived showbiz journey
Actor Sidharth Shukla passed away after suffering a massive heart attack on September 2, 2021. He was 40. This news has sent shocking waves in the entire film fraternity. Here we take a look at his well-lived filmy career.
Sidharth Shukla passes away: A look back at his well-lived showbiz journey
Model Sidharth Shukla entered the world of glitz and glam in 2008 with the Hindi TV serial ‘Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na’. Credit: Instagram/realsidharthshukla
It was no looking back for him as he bagged more projects and appeared in serials like 'CID', 'Aahat' and 'Love U Zindagi'. Credit: Instagram/realsidharthshukla
However, Sidharth gained popularity after his role of ‘Shivraj Alok Shekhar’ in 'Balika Vadhu'. Credit: Instagram/realsidharthshukla
In 2014, Sidharth tried his luck in Bollywood and played a brief role in Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt starrer ‘Humpty Sharma ki Dulhania’. The film was backed by Dharma Productions. Credit: Instagram/realsidharthshukla
Sidharth also participated in reality TV shows ‘Jhalak Dikhla Jaa’ season 6, Khatron ke Khiladi 7 and Bigg Boss 13. He won both ‘Khatron ke Khiladi’ and Bigg Boss 13 titles. Credit: Instagram/realsidharthshukla
Sidharth recently appeared on reality shows 'Bigg Boss OTT' and 'Dance Deewane 3'. Credit: Instagram/realsidharthshukla
Sidharth also appeared in a few music singles along with his rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill. He enjoys a huge stardom in TV industry and boasts a huge fan-following on social media. Credit: Instagram/realsidharthshukla
Sidharth was last seen in the OTT series ‘Broken But Beautiful 3’. Credit: Instagram/realsidharthshukla
Sidharth hails from Prayagaraj in UP and is survived by his mother and two sisters. Credit: Instagram/realsidharthshukla
Sidharth's demise came as a big shocker for the industry and his fans. Credit: Instagram/realsidharthshuklaCredit: Instagram/realsidharthshukla
In pics | Sudeep birthday: 5 must-watch movies of the Kannada actor
Kannada superstar Kiccha Sudeep is a well-known actor in showbiz and has wowed all with his versatile performances. He has acted in nearly 50 movies across languages and won several awards. On this special day, we take a look at the five of his most popular films.
In pics | Sudeep birthday: 5 must-watch movies of the Kannada actor
Dabangg 3 - Kiccha Sudeep played the villain in the third instalment of the Dabangg series. The film revolved around the hero's rivalry with an old foe named Bali. Credit: Instagram/beingsalmankhan
Pailwaan - Sudeep played a fierce wrestler, who faces challenges in his personal life while trying to fulfill the dream of his father, in this 'massy' sports drama. Credit: DH Photo
Hebbuli - Sandalwood star Sudeep teamed up with director S Krishna for the actioner 'Hebbuli', which featured him in the role of a military man. Credit: SRV Productions
Eega: The S S Rajamouli-directed fantasy drama revolved around a fly's attempts at getting even with a human foe. It featured Sudeep in the role of a arrogant villain and emerged as a big hit. Credit: Vaaraahi Motion Pictures
Bachchan - Sudeep stole the show with his work in this action-pschological thriller, helmed by Shashank. Parul Yadav, Bhavana and Tulip Joshi played key roles in the film. Credit: Sri Venkateshwara Krupa Entertainers