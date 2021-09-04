Today's Horoscope - September 4, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries | You are feeling communicative today. A good day to travel write letters and catch up with a friend you have neglected. A friend may turn against you so watch your words and be sure to return favours. Lucky Colour: White. Lucky Number: 2
Taurus | Your communication skills are in excellent form today but slow down on your spending spree as money is still budgetary. A romantic partner can be demanding and aggressive. Lucky Colour: Mauve. Lucky Number: 3
Gemini | Be careful not to overreact to a real or imagined slight. A partner or intimate may insist on doing their thing today. Be more objective rather than being emotional when dealing with colleagues today. Lucky Colour: Jade. Lucky Number: 7
Cancer | You tend to be impulsive and make rash judgements. A close look at someone you trust is good. Your sensitive touch will take you through sticky patches at work today. Lucky Colour: Orange. Lucky Number: 4
Leo | You’ll be speaking without thinking and so could land yourself in trouble. Better to keep a low profile. An associate or friend could turn amour and romance could bloom in a big way. Lucky Colour: Lemon. Lucky Number: 6
Virgo | A new partnership/romance begins today. Avoid extravagance or risky financial schemes today. Take care of your appearance as you might be invited to parties or functions today. Lucky Colour: Lilac. Lucky Number: 9
Libra | A day of hyperactivity. It is wise to keep your counsel, and not get involved in arguments. A period of vindication when you will reap the just rewards of what you have so painstakingly sown in the past. Lucky Colour: Sea-Green. Lucky Number: 1
Scorpio | A new friendship can be lasting and supportive. And don’t be surprised if an old friend turns out to be something more! It is advisable to be your creative, romantic self and avoid ego conflicts. Lucky Colour: Ivory. Lucky Number: 8
Sagittarius | Trust your gut-feeling and avoid being overly rational. You may be involved in a deceptive situation and all may not be as it seems, but success is eventually yours. Secretive or clandestine relationships, if you are having one – could have a happy ending! Lucky Colour: Indigo. Lucky Number: 5
Capricorn | Your emotions are causing you confusion. It is time to communicate and put things in perspective. It is the time to believe in yourself, make choices and take appropriate action. A dominating woman will need to be tackled diplomatically. Lucky Colour: Grey. Lucky Number: 6
Aquarius | You are erratic and your mood swings may make you feel isolated. Time to throw a party! Inheritance, trusts and real estate bring in money for you. Expect celebrations and a reunion with old friends. Lucky Colour: Peach. Lucky Number: 2
Pisces | Romance and all pleasurable leisure activities seem a long time ago for you. A good time to take a break, unwind and take a firm stand in matters of the heart. Spend some time in contemplation or meditation. Lucky Colour: Mango. Lucky Number: 1
