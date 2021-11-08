Top 10 most followed Kannada actors on Instagram – In Pics
UPDATED : Nov 08 2021, 23:26 IST
kannada actors | Kannada cinema | Instagram | instagram pictures | Entertainment News | Entertainment |
The rise of Social media has become an easy tool for celebrities to connect directly with their fans. They keep their fans entertained by posting news about their personal lives, work commitments and travel diaries. From KGF star Yash, Kiccha Sudeep to Upendra, here are 10 of the most followed Sandalwood celebrities on Instagram.
KGF star Yash - 5.3m. Yash is one of the most followed Kannada star on Instagram. He regularly treats fans by sharing glimpses from his personal life. Credit: Instagram/thenameisyash
Puneeth Rajkumar - 1.7m. Credit: AFP Photo
Sudeepa - 1.5m. Credit: Instagram/kichchasudeepa
Dhruva Sarja - 619k. Credit: Instagram/dhruva_sarjaa
Darshan Thoogudeepa Shrinivas - 1.1m. Credit: Instagram/darshanthoogudeepashrinivas
Rakshit Shetty - 964k. Credit: Instagram/rakshitshetty
SriiMurali - 924k. Credit: Instagram/sriimurali
Ganesh - 748k. Credit: Instagram/goldenstar_ganesh
Upendra - 666k. Credit: Instagram/nimmaupendra
Ramesh Aravind - 619k. Credit: Instagram/ramesh.aravind.official
Travellers across the globe head to US as flight services resume; See Pics
UPDATED : Nov 08 2021, 15:02 IST
US news | United States | World news | travel permission | travel in 2021 | News | air travel |
Travellers started heading to the United States on November 8 as life returns to normalcy in nearly two years following the lifting of restrictions on the entry of non-US citizens imposed to help curb the spread of the coronavirus in early 2020.
Travellers across the globe head to US as flight services resume; See Pics Credit: Reuters Photo
A passenger at the Terminal 3 of the IGI Airport to board a flight for the US, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
A passenger bids an emotional goodbye to family before boarding a flight in New Delhi. Flight services to the US resumed for the fully vaccinated passengers from November 8. Credit: PTI Photo
Passengers wait to check-in on the American Airlines flight 101 between London and New York on the first day after the lifting on travel restrictions between United States and Britain at Heathrow International airport in London. Credit: Reuters Photo
Janet Simoni embraces her husband Lincoln at his home after the US reopened its land borders to fully vaccinated travellers for the first time since coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions were imposed, in Keego Harbor, Michigan, US. Credit: Reuters Photo
Passengers wearing protective masks hold American and British flags as she boards a flight at JFK International Airport in the Queens borough of New York City, New York. Credit: Reuters Photo
Passengers at the Terminal 3 of the IGI Airport to board a flight in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
A passenger bids an emotional goodbye to her family at the Terminal 3 of the IGI Airport in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
People are seen waiting at the arrivals area of terminal 5 at Heathrow International airport during the first day after the lifting on travel restrictions. Credit: Reuters Photo
A British Airways plane arrives from London amid new restrictions to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at JFK International Airport in New York City. Credit: Reuters Photo
In Pics: World's Top 10 places to visit in 2022
UPDATED : Nov 08 2021, 14:45 IST
Travel Blogging | Travel post-Covid-19 | tourism destination | tourism industry | Egypt | mauritius | Nepal | New Zealand |
From Egypt and Mauritius to the Cook Islands, these are the top 10 best travel destinations one should add to their bucket list in 2022.
In Pics: World's Top 10 places to visit in 2022
Egypt: The hub of ancient sphinx and the pharaohs, Egypt is known for its rich culture and a destination fully loaded with historic treasures. Along with these, this place also has one of the world's most recognizable landmarks - the Pyramids of Giza. Credit: Reuters Photo
Malawi: From the world's largest lake to wildlife safari, East Africa's Malawi has a glut of tourist attractions to explore. Credit: Nagarathnag
Nepal: Far away from the city hustle, the land of the Himalayas, Nepal is one of the places that offers spectacular views that are breathtaking. From its rich cultural ethos, tea gardens, lush woods, temples and majestic mountains, this place is a must visit for travel enthusiasts. Credit: Instagram/nepaltourism
Oman: A geological wonderland that continues to fascinate travellers and archaeologists with its amazing landscape. Despite being a desert country, this country offers distinct wildlife both on land and in its surrounding waters. Credit: Instagram/experienceoman
Anguilla: Tucked away in the Eastern Caribbean lies this spectacular Island of Anguilla. This place is an oasis for backpackers, couples and business travellers alike. Credit: Instagram/anguilla_tourism
Slovenia: The green heart of Europe, Slovenia is one of the best places to visit in Europe. Known for its famous wine culture, this small region offers lush green land that makes one feel close to nature. Credit: Instagram/slovenia
Belize: From palm-studded beaches to mountains in dense jungle, this tiny country, Belize, offers everything for every type of traveller. Credit: Instagram/travelbelize
Mauritius: One of the most searched destinations, Mauritius is the island of paradise located in the Indian ocean. With blue skies, clean air and pristine white sand beaches, this place is definitely a heaven on earth. Credit: Instagram/mauritius.tourism
Norway: The second-longest coastline in the world, Norway is loaded with thousands of secluded beaches, lakes, mountains and islands. This place is one of the most beautiful and interesting places to witness the spectacular northern lights. Credit: Instagram/visitnorway
Cook Islands: One of the top-rated tourist attractions, Cook Island tops the list of best countries to visit in 2022 according to Lonely Planet. With the crystal-clear waters and a coral reef, this Island is a must-visit place for nature lover. Credit: Instagram/cookislands
News in Pics, November 8: Best picture from around the world
Migrants ride on a pickup truck while traveling in a caravan heading to Mexico City, in Arriaga near the border with Oaxaca state, Mexico. Credit: Reuters Photo
Julianese, 11, raises her hand to answer a question in a classroom with over 60 students at the St. Michael Catholic school in Cite Soleil, Port-au-Prince, Haiti. Credit: Reuters Photo
Iraqi soldiers take part in an intensive security deployment following a drone attack on Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi's residence in Baghdad, Iraq. Credit: Reuters Photo
Red Bull's Sergio Perez celebrates with his team after finishing third in his home race in Mexico City. Credit: Reuters Photo
Pictures of people killed by Nicaraguan forces in 1998 during the anti-government protests, lie on the floor during a march of Nicaraguans exiled in Costa Rica to protest against the presidential election in Nicaragua, in San Jose, Costa Rica. Credit: Reuters Photo
People look at a climate action ice sculpture that was unveiled on the bank of the River Clyde during the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland. Credit: Reuters Photo
A view of Marina Beach following heavy rain in Chennai. Credit: PTI Photo
Today's Horoscope - November 8, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
UPDATED : Nov 08 2021, 00:58 ISTAries Horoscope | Taurus Horoscope | Gemini Horoscope | Cancer Horoscope | Leo Horoscope | Virgo Horoscope | Libra Horoscope | Scorpio Horoscope | Sagittarius Horoscope | Capricorn Horoscope | Aquarius Horoscope | Pisces Horoscope | Horoscope | Zodiac |
Today's Horoscope - November 8, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries | You need to resolve or release painful feelings from the past and live more in the present to achieve an inner balance An advantageous business proposal could be signed. You must try to remain healthy by being on a diet and exercise | Lucky Colour: Coffee | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Taurus | Listen to other people’s ideas and try to change your perspective about a situation. Use your basic courage to resolve a situation and bring harmony to a relationship. Accept the power of your emotional energy and use that constructively | Lucky Colour: Beige | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Gemini | Success is possible if you carefully handle issues – both personal and professional deftly, without blowing up. A harmonious partnership happens and can mature into a fruitful liaison for the future. Domestic life could be enhanced by changes | Lucky Colour: Lavender | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Cancer | You are feeling intuitive today, but you need to voice your concerns quietly and with the persons concerned. A great day to mingle with people you would like to impress | Lucky Colour: Cream | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Leo | Try to avoid stressful confrontations or situations that demand too much of you today. Your imagination is stimulated. Don’t interfere in other people's affairs, being diplomatic is the key, as discretion is the better part of valour | Lucky Colour: White | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Virgo | Your judgement goes askew, and you will have to rely on a partner for realistic ideas. Develop your sense of fair play. With your ruling planet not in a favourable position, communication could slow down. It is important to communicate with a loved one | Lucky Colour: Saffron | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Libra | Keep an eye on your health as you may suffer from gradual loss of energy. This is a good day to move ahead financially and to experience some good luck or have money fall into your lap. Personal attitudes are important | Lucky Colour: Burgundy | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Scorpio | You feel out of tune with others in the world and the workplace. You probably need to make adjustments to the way you connect with others and then it will feel better. Stay peaceful and approach things from a relaxed standpoint | Lucky Colour: Brown | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Sagittarius | Potential for discord at work today. You will get your due, but go about it tactfully without hurting egos. Communication is the key to making what's occurring work in your favour | Lucky Colour: Blue | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Capricorn | Controversial subjects should be avoided at all costs. Be discreet and avoid secret assignations. Get help to finish a project if you need it. Control your emotions and everything will fall into place | Lucky Colour: Silver | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Aquarius | Dynamite developments in business possible. An affair is getting out of hand, and you know it! Your keen intelligence will make your colleagues feel threatened | Lucky Colour: Garnet | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Pisces | Meetings and short trips could be successful. Good news about a sibling. Your ideas may be good, but they aren't necessarily right for everyone. Keep your thoughts to yourself | Lucky Colour: Indigo | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay Photo