Torrential rains trigger floods, landslides in Japan — See Pictures
UPDATED : Aug 14 2021, 15:34 IST
Torrential rain continued to trigger floods in wide areas of southwestern Japan, damaging homes and disrupting transportation a day after a landslide killed one person and left two others missing.
In the southern city of Kurume, rivers overflowed and residents were evacuated from their homes on rubber boats as rescue workers pulled them while wading through muddy water. Credit: AP Photo
More than a million people were urged to seek shelter as torrential rain triggered floods and landslides in western Japan, leaving at least one dead and two missing. Credit: AFP Photo
Authorities in Hiroshima and the northern part of Kyushu issued their highest evacuation alert as the weather agency reported unprecedented levels of rain in the area. Credit: Reuters Photo
TV footage showed rescuers towing residents through submerged streets on a lifeboat in the town of Kurume in Fukuoka as a muddy stream began to overflow in neighbouring Saga prefecture. Credit: Reuters Photo
Downpours have been forecast for several more days over a large swathe of the country. Credit: AFP Photo
Dozens of homes around the country have been damaged by floods and mudslides, according to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency. Credit: AP Photo
An overflowing Muromi river is seen in Fukuoka on August 14, 2021, as torrential rain triggered floods and landslides in western Japan. Credit: AFP Photo
Pedestrians wade through a flooded street in Saga city, Japan. Credit: AFP Photo
Torrential rain continued to trigger floods in wide areas of southwestern Japan, damaging homes and disrupting transportation. Credit: AP Photo
Local authorities have issued the highest-level disaster alert for parts of Kyushu and Hiroshima, affecting about 1.4 million people, though evacuation is not compulsory. Credit: Reuters Photo
