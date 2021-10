Amid cheers and chants of “Team trans!,” dozens of Netflix employees walked out of a company office building in Los Angeles, protesting a recent Dave Chappelle stand-up special, in one of the most visible signs of worker unrest in the history of the streaming service. Critics inside and outside the company have said that Chappelle’s show, “The Closer,” promotes bigotry against transgender people. The protest put the entertainment company directly at the centre of broader cultural debates about transphobia, free speech and employee activism.