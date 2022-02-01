Truckers continue anti-Covid vaccine protest in Canada; See Pics
Protesting against the government's vaccine mandates, hundreds of trucks and thousands of protesters have blocked the streets in Ottawa, Canada. The protest against the government's overall restrictive measures during the Covid-19 pandemic is gaining prominence and cops have been deployed to prepare for the possibility of violence.
- 1 /10
Truckers continue anti-Covid vaccine protest in Canada; See Pics
- 2 /10
Protesting against government's vaccine mandates, hundreds of trucks and thousands of protesters blocked the streets in Ottawa, Canada. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /10
Dozens of trucks and other vehicles have jammed up central Ottawa since January 28 and thousands descended upon Parliament Hill to complain about Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Covid-19 vaccine mandates. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /10
The protest is part of 'Freedom Convoy 2022', which started out as a rally of truckers against the requirement that Canadian truck drivers crossing the border into the US be fully vaccinated as of mid-January. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /10
The protest against the government's overall restrictive measures during the Covid-19 pandemic is gaining prominence and cops have been deployed to prepare for the possibility of violence. Credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /10
A large number of protestors gathered around the Parliament Hill, waving flags and banners and chanting slogans against PM Justin Trudeau, who is self-isolating after one of his children tested positive for the coronavirus. Credit: AFP Photo
- 7 /10
Outside Parliament, the mass protest led by Canadian truckers opposed to vaccine mandates for crossing the Canada-US border continued for a third day. Credit: AFP Photo
- 8 /10
Meanwhile, the prime minister condemned the actions of some protesters over the weekend, when demonstrators had propagated racist messages and flown Nazi flags, as well as danced and urinated on the National War Memorial. Credit: AFP Photo
- 9 /10
Police have also opened several criminal investigations into alleged threats and intimidation by protesters. Credit: AFP Photo
- 10 /10
Locals said they are fed up with the non-stop blaring of truck horns and demonstrators using the streets as an open-air toilet. Staff at three Ottawa hospitals said they had had trouble getting to and from work. Credit: Reuters Photo
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
In Pics | Winners and losers in the 'amrit kaal' Budget
Narendra Modi’s government laid out the Budget for the financial year starting April 1, months after a devastating second Covid-19 wave that crippled small businesses and deepened the country’s already vast inequalities. With five states, including the politically significant Uttar Pradesh, heading to the polls later this month, there were expectations that the budget would address issues of high unemployment. The state elections will be a mid-term assessment of Modi’s popularity ahead of national elections in 2024. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday presented a Budget that calls for a bigger spend to fire up growth in Asia’s third-largest economy, as it stages a world-beating recovery from the pandemic. Sitharaman proposed increasing the size of the economy’s annual spending to Rs 39.5 lakh crore to support growth plans. Here’s a list of winners and losers from the federal budget announcements:
- 1 /15
In Pics | Winners and losers in the 'amrit kaal' Budget
- 2 /15
FM Sitharaman on Tuesday presented a Budget that calls for a bigger spend to fire up growth in Asia’s third-largest economy, as it stages a world-beating recovery from the pandemic. Here’s a list of winners and losers from the budget announcements:
- 3 /15
Winner | EV Battery Makers: Crucial for plans to expand India’s ambitions to promote clean transport technology, battery makers will gain from a new swapping policy for electric vehicles announced by Sitharaman. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 4 /15
Winner | Transport, Infrastructure: Plans for investments in remote roads, mass transit in cities and 400 new “Vande Bharat” trains in three years will benefit key infrastructure players. Credit: PTI Photo
- 5 /15
Winner | Solar: Production-linked incentives worth 195 billion rupees for solar modules to boost local manufacturing will turn the focus on growth at leading panel manufacturers. Credit: DH File Photo
- 6 /15
Winner | Metal: The government’s 600 billion rupee allocation for piped water to 38 million homes and spending on logistics will benefit India’s metals producers. Credit: Getty Images
- 7 /15
Winner | Cement, construction: The government’s plan to build more homes for low-income earners across cities will mean more contracts for cement and construction majors. Credit: AFP Photo
- 8 /15
Winner | Telecom, Data Centres: The launch of 5G auctions in 2022 will help boost telco sector and the classification of data storage as infrastructure spending will benefit companies including Bharti Airtel Ltd., Reliance Industries, etc. Credit: AFP Photo
- 9 /15
Winner | Digital Finance: Digital financial services providers in India are set to gain after Tuesday’s budget focused on expanding such services. Credit: AFP Photo
- 10 /15
Winner | Defense manufacturers: Companies manufacturing defense equipment look to benefit from Sitharaman’s plan to earmark 68% of the sector capex for local companies in the annual budget. Credit: PTI Photo
- 11 /15
Loser | State-run banks: India plans to start a digital currency, shifting the rules for traditional banking in the country as it tries to keep pace with the global move toward virtual financial instruments. The move will affect India’s archaic lenders State Bank of India Ltd., Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, Union Bank of India, Bank of India and Punjab National Bank. Credit: PTI Photo
- 12 /15
Loser | Crypto players: The decision to levy 30% tax on profits from digital asset transactions, including cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens, may rule out a blanket ban on such tokens for now but it will make trading in them less profitable. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 13 /15
Loser | Coal and Thermal Power: The companies to watch after India’s incentives for solar power and plans to use biomass pellets in thermal power plants in a bid to rely less on coal include Coal India Ltd. Singareni Collieries Co., Adani Enterprises Ltd. These companies are suppliers of imported coal. Credit: iStock Photo
- 14 /15
Loser | Stainless Steel: India has made plans to revoke some anti-dumping and countervailing duties on stainless steel, coated steel flat products, bars of alloy steel and high-speed steel, given the rise in metal prices. Credit: iStock Photo
- 15 /15
Loser | Automobile Makers: Car manufacturers, which received little attention from the finance minister, continue to reel under a global semiconductor crunch. The S&P BSE Auto Index was the worst performer among 19 sectoral gauges after Tuesday’s budget announcement. Credit: iStock Photo
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
pod
- 1 /1
School buses wait to evacuate students and staff of the South Education Center school after a shooting took place in Richfield, Minnesota. Credit: Reuters photo
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Today's Horoscope - February 2, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope - February 2, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 2 /13
Aries: You need to resolve or release painful feelings from the past and live more in the present to achieve an inner balance An advantageous business proposal could be signed. You must try to remain healthy by being on a diet and exercise. Lucky Colour: Honey. Lucky Number: 9.
- 3 /13
Taurus: Listen to other people’s ideas and try to change your perspective about a situation. Use your basic courage to resolve a situation and bring harmony to a relationship. Accept the power of your emotional energy and use that constructively. Lucky Colour: Beige. Lucky Number: 3.
- 4 /13
Gemini: Success is possible if you carefully handle issues – both personal and professional deftly, without blowing up. A harmonious partnership happens and can mature into a fruitful liaison for the future. Domestic life could be enhanced by changes. Lucky Colour: Lavender. Lucky Number: 2.
- 5 /13
Cancer: It is better to let things take their own course instead of forcing issues. Not a spectacular time for finance and investments. It is more a case of sowing seeds and letting them germinate, which they certainly will .Lucky Colour: Brown. Lucky Number: 7.
- 6 /13
Leo: Do not underestimate the power of emotions. Let your heart and not your head rule the day. It is better to let things take their own course instead of forcing issues. Lucky Colour: Ash. Lucky Number: 8.
- 7 /13
Virgo: Caution advised in all matters of the heart. Try to think before you act. An aggressive male ruins your day. Expect a lot of changes in the organizational hierarchy- a transfer is quite likely. Lucky Colour: Mango. Lucky Number: 6.
- 8 /13
Libra: Don’t be too dogmatic in your ideas. If you close your mind, you will inevitably shut out some people who could enrich your life in ways you don't yet understand. You need balance in your life. Lucky Colour: Opal. Lucky Number: 5.
- 9 /13
Scorpio: You will have to do your best to keep a private life problem from spilling out into a public forum today. Avoid sharing your problems with anyone except people you are very close with. You’ll be speaking without thinking and so could land yourself in trouble. Lucky Colour: Turquoise. Lucky Number: 3.
- 10 /13
Sagittarius: You are intelligent enough to know that all that glitters is not gold, but today it will be easier than ever to see the truth behind people's false fronts. Nothing is what it seems in love though, so avoid making hasty decisions before you have seen all the facts. Lucky Colour: Magenta. Lucky Number: 4.
- 11 /13
Capricorn: Learn to trust more and believe that everything happens for a reason. Try not to obsess over things from the past, make the most of your present moment. Pay attention to your dreams, your sleep patterns may change and some premonitions may come true. Lucky Colour: Violet. Lucky Number: 7.
- 12 /13
Aquarius: A surprising encounter could lead to a lifelong friendship. Your instincts will be at their sharpest and it would be best to trust your gut feeling about all matters. Expect delays in communications and travel. Lucky Colour: Saffron. Lucky Number: 1.
- 13 /13
Pisces: A difficult phase at work could lead to great success; your natural ability to focus on details will bring you awards and accolades. A project you've been working on for a long time concludes successfully. Expect celebrations and a reunion with old friends. Lucky Colour: Maroon. Lucky Number: 2.
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Union Budget 2022-23: All eyes on Sitharaman as she reaches Parliament for Budget presentation
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrived at the Parliament to present the Union Budget 2022-23 in Lok Sabha. All eyes are on the FM as to what she is going to give relief to the public and keep the growth engine going at the same time.
- 1 /7
Union Budget 2022-23: All eyes on Sitharaman as she reaches Parliament for Budget presentation
- 2 /7
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrived at the Parliament to present the Union Budget 2022-23 in Lok Sabha. Credit: PTI Photo
- 3 /7
Nirmala was accompanied by Pankaj Chaudhary, Bhagwat Karad and other officials from the ministry. Credit: PTI Photo
- 4 /7
FM Sitharaman ditched her signature 'bahi-khata' and was seen carrying a tablet wrapped in a red cover with national emblem embossed on it. Credit: PTI Photo
- 5 /7
Nirmala Sitharaman holds a tablet containing the Union Budget 2022-23 as she poses for a photograph. Credit: PTI Photo
- 6 /7
FM Nirmala Sitharaman and her team met President Ram Nath Kovind ahead of the Union Budget 2022-23 presentation. Credit: Twitter/@rashtrapatibhvn
- 7 /7
President Ram Nath Kovind with Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman and Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary and senior officials at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Credit: Twitter/@rashtrapatibhvn