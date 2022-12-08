UP Bypoll: SP workers celebrate Dimple Yadav's thumping victory
Samajwadi Party candidate Dimple Yadav registered a thumping victory at the Mainpuri parliamentary by-poll in Uttar Pradesh by defeating her nearest rival and BJP candidate Raghuraj Singh Shakya by 2.8L votes. The party workers went into celebration mode as they celebrated this feat by dancing to the dhol beats and bursting crackers.
UP Bypoll: SP workers celebrate Dimple Yadav's thumping victory Credit: PTI Photo
Samajwadi Party workers dance to the beat of dhols as they celebrate Dimple Yadav's win at Mainpuri by-election results, at the party office in Lucknow. Credit: PTI Photo
SP workers celebrate party candidate Dimple Yadav's win in Mainpuri by-election, in Prayagraj. Credit: PTI Photo
Samajwadi Party workers celebrate party candidate Dimple Yadav's decisive lead during Mainpuri by-election results, at the party office in Lucknow. Credit: PTI Photo
Samajwadi Party workers dance to the dhol beats as they celebrate Dimple Yadav's win at Mainpuri by-election results, at the party office in Lucknow. Credit: PTI Photo
Samajwadi Party workers celebrate party candidate Dimple Yadav's decisive lead during Mainpuri by-election results, at the party office in Lucknow. Credit: PTI Photo
Workers celebrate as Congress sweeps Himachal Pradesh
Celebrations erupted outside the Congress Party offices as the trend shows Congress headed for a victory in Himachal Pradesh as it surged ahead of the ruling BJP, winning or leading in 39 of 68 assembly seats. As trends indicated a comfortable win for the grand old party, workers, supporters and leaders were clicked rejoicing the occasion by bursting crackers, exchanging sweets and dancing to the dhol beats.
Workers celebrate as Congress sweeps Himachal Pradesh Credit: PTI Photo
Congress supporters offer sweets to party leader Pawan Khera celebrating the party's lead in Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, at AICC headquarters in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
Congress workers distribute sweets as they celebrate the party's lead in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, in Shimla. Credit: PTI Photo
Congress workers burst firecrackers as they celebrate the party's performance in Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, at AICC headquarters in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
Congress candidate RS Bali being greeted by supporters, celebrating his victory in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls, in Nagrota Bagwan. Credit: PTI Photo
Congress leaders and workers dance to celebrate the party's decisive lead in Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election, in Dehradun. Credit: PTI Photo
Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committee (JPCC) members celebrate party's win in HImachal Pradesh Assembly elections, in Ranchi. Credit: PTI Photo
Congress workers burst firecrackers as they celebrate the party's lead in Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, at AICC headquarters in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
Congress workers burst firecrackers to celebrate the party's decisive lead in Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election, at the party office in Lucknow. Credit: PTI Photo
Congress candidate Sunder Singh Thakur flashes the victory sign as he celebrates his win in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, in Kullu. Credit: PTI Photo
Congress candidate Sunder Singh Thakur celebrates his win with supporters on the counting day of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, in Kullu. Credit: PTI Photo
Congress workers celebrate the party's impressive performance in Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, in Kullu. Credit: PTI Photo
Congress workers celebrate the party's decisive lead in Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election, at the party office in Lucknow. Credit: PTI Photo
Congress workers celebrates the party's victory in Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, in Kullu. Credit: PTI Photo
Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2022: Check out the winners
The funniest and most popular photography competition in the world, The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards, announced the winners of this year’s competition. Check out the funniest and perfectly timely pictures that were adjudged as the winners...
Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2022: Check out the winners
Overall Winner 2022: Not so cat-like reflexes - Jennifer Hadley (USA). Credit: Jennifer Hadley/Comedy Wildlife 2022
Spectrum Photo Creatures of the Air Award: Misleading African viewpoints 2 - Jean Jacques Alcalay (French). Credit: Jean Jacques Alcalay/Comedy Wildlife 2022
Creatures Under the Water Award: Say cheeeese - Arturo Telle Thiemann (Spanish). Credit: Arturo Telle Thiemann/Comedy Wildlife 2022
Affinity Photo 2 People's Choice Award: Talk To The Fin! - Jennifer Hadley (USA). Credit: Jennifer Hadley/Comedy Wildlife 2022
Junior Award: I CU boy! - Arshdeep Singh (Indian). Credit: Arshdeep Singh/Comedy Wildlife 2022
Amazing Internet Portfolio Award: Football Dream - Jia Chen. Credit: Jia Chen/Comedy Wildlife 2022
Highly Commended Winners: It's all kicking off! - Michael Eastwell (British). Credit: Michael Eastwell/Comedy Wildlife 2022
Highly Commended Winners: Hello everyone - Miroslav Srb. (Czech Republic). Credit: Miroslav Srb./Comedy Wildlife 2022
Highly Commended Winners: Monkey Wellness Centre - Federica Vinci (Italian). Credit: Federica Vinci/Comedy Wildlife 2022
Highly Commended Winners: Pegasus, the flying horse - Jagdeep Rajput (Indian). Credit: Jagdeep Rajput/Comedy Wildlife 2022
Highly Commended Winners: I'm gonna strangle you! - Emmanuel Do Linh San (South African). Credit: Emmanuel Do Linh San/Comedy Wildlife 2022
Highly Commended Winners: Excuse Me... Pardon Me! - Ryan Sims (USA). Credit: Ryan Sims/Comedy Wildlife 2022
Highly Commended Winners: Tight Fit! - Mark Schocken (USA). Credit: Mark Schocken/Comedy Wildlife 2022
Highly Commended Winners: Fight Back - John Chaney (USA). Credit: John Chaney/Comedy Wildlife 2022
Highly Commended Winners: Keep Calm and keep your head - Martin Grace (British). Credit: Martin Grace/Comedy Wildlife 2022
Year-ender 2022: IMDb's list of India's most popular stars
As 2022 draws to a close, the Internet Movie Database (IMDb), an online database ranking chart, released the list of their top 10 most popular Indian stars. South sensation Dhanush emerged as the most popular Indian star, which has been curated, based on the number of pageviews registered for the celeb pages. The list comprises stars who consistently ranked the highest on the IMDb weekly ranking chart throughout 2022. These rankings are based on the actual page views of the more than 200 million monthly visitors to IMDb worldwide. Here we list the top ten popular Indian stars according to IMDb.
Year-ender 2022: IMDb's list of India's most popular stars
Rocking Star Yash, who was seen in 'KGF 2', was the tenth 'most popular Indian stars of 2022, according to IMDb. Credit: Instagram/@thenameisyash
Ninth on the list was 'Pushpa: The Rise' star Allu Arjun. Credit: Instagram/@alluarjunonline
Jr NTR, who essayed the role of Komaram Bheem in Rajamouli's 'RRR', secured 8th spot on the list. Credit: Instagram/@jrntr
Kiara Advani, who will be seen in Shashank Khaitan's 'Govinda Naam Mera' opposite Vicky Kaushal, stood seventh on the list. Credit: Instagram/@kiaraaliaadvani
Hrithik Roshan, who aced the role of Vedha in Pushkar and Gayatri's film 'Vikram Vedha', took the sixth spot on the list. Credit: Instagram/@hrithikroshan
'Yashoda' star Samantha Ruth Prabhu secured fifth place on the list. Credit: Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl
'RRR' Ram Charan Teja has grabbed the fourth place in the IMDb list of Top 10 Most Popular Indian Stars of 2022. Credit: Instagram/@alwaysramcharan
The third spot was grabbed by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who returned to cinema after five years with Mani Ratnam's ambitious 'Ponniyin Selvan: Part I' which proved to be one of the biggest movies this year at the box-office. Credit: Instagram/@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb
'Brahmastra' actress Alia Bhatt, who also starred in the pan-India magnum opus 'RRR', 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' and 'Darlings' (her debut as a producer), was positioned second place. Credit: Instagram/@aliaabhatt
Actor Dhanush, who had a successful 2022 by appearing in five movies - 'The Gray Man', 'Maaran', 'Thiruchitrambalam', 'Naane Varuven' and 'Vaathi', has topped the list of IMDb's Top 10 Most Popular Indian Stars of 2022. Credit: Instagram/@dhanushkraja
News in Pics, December 8, 2022: Best photos from the world
A cat climbs onto the conference table as Brazil's forward #20 Vinicius Junior laughs as he gives a press conference at the Al Arabi SC Stadium in Doha on December 7, 2022. Credit: AFP Photo
This aerial picture taken on December 7, 2022 shows experts and employees of the prosecutor's office examining collected remnants of shells and missiles used by the Russian army to attack the second largest Ukrainian city of Kharkiv. Credit: AFP Photo
This handout picture released by the Saudi Press Agency SPA shows China's President Xi Jinping (R) being received by the Governor of Riyadh province Prince Faisal bin Bandar al-Saud (L). Credit: AFP Photo
A mourner sits at a cemetary near the funeral procession of a fighter of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), in Syria's northeastern Kurdish-majority city of Qamishli. Credit: AFP Photo
A health worker prepares to take a swab sample from a person to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus in the Jing'an district in Shanghai on December 7, 2022. Credit: AFP Photo
People walk by a mural depicting the 15-year old Alexis Grigoropoulos, killed by police, after a rally, marking the 14th anniversary of the 2008 fatal police shooting of a teenager in central Athens. Credit: AFP Photo
Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan Miraz plays a shot during the second one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Bangladesh and India at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka. Credit: AFP Photo
Damaged motorcyles are covered in ash at Kajar Kuning village in Lumajang on December 7, 2022, following the volcanic eruption of mount Semeru on December 4. Credit: AFP Photo