Hundreds of devotees thronged temples across the nation on the occasion of 'Vaikunta Ekadashi'. The temples, especially those dedicated to Lord Vishnu, saw a huge rush since morning with devotees standing in long queues to offer prayers to the deities.
Vaikunta Ekadashi 2023: Hundreds of devotees throng temples
Amid the Covid-19 scare, devotees offered prayers at various prominent Lord Vishnu temples across the country on the occasion of Vaikuntha Ekadashi. Credit: AFP Photo
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai with State Ministers CN Ashwath Narayan and Munirathna during his visit to Lord Venkateswara temple on the occasion of Vaikunta Ekadashi in Bengaluru. Credit: PTI Photo
Several prominent Vishnu temples have been decked up with a variety of flowers for the occasion. Credit: AFP Photo
Vaikuntha Ekadashi, one of the prominent festivals for Vaishnavites, witnessed huge crowds gather at the temples in South India. Credit: AFP Photo
Devotees offer prayers to the divine deity of Shri Balaji at a temple on the occasion, in Bengaluru. Credit: AFP Photo
A priest performs 'aarti' of Lord Venkateswara on the occasion at a temple in Bengaluru. Credit: PTI Photo
Devotees stand in a queue to offer prayers at Lord Venkateswara temple in Hyderabad. Credit: AFP Photo
Devotees sing devotional songs at a temple on the occasion, in Bengaluru. Credit: AFP Photo
Devotees stand in queues to offer prayers to Lord Venkateswara at a temple in Bengaluru. Credit: PTI Photo
Venkataramana Temple illuminated on the occasion, in Mangaluru. Credit: PTI Photo
Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul gets rousing welcome at Loni border
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed in Delhi on Jan. 3 after a nine-day break for Christmas and New Year. The Yatra resumed from Delhi's Yamuna Bazaar and entered Loni Border in Uttar Pradesh at the noon. Scores of Congress workers and supporters from Noida gathered at Ghaziabad to welcome the party leader Rahul Gandhi.
Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul gets rousing welcome at Loni border
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed in Delhi on Jan. 3 after a nine-day break for Christmas and New Year. Credit: PTI Photo
Beginning its second leg after a winter break in Delhi, the Yatra entered Uttar Pradesh in the afternoon to a rousing welcome by supporters. Credit: PTI Photo
Scores of Congress workers and supporters from Noida reached Ghaziabad to join the Bharat Jodo Yatra being led by party leader Rahul Gandhi. Credit: PTI Photo
Led by local leader Pankhuri Pathak, Congress workers from Noida and other areas of Gautam Buddh Nagar district assembled at the Loni border in Ghaziabad to join the Yatra. Credit: PTI Photo
Congress party supporters during the Bharat Jodo Yatra at Yamuna Vihar, in east Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
Rahul Gandhi along with senior leader Ambika Soni reached the venue of the march where scores of Congress workers and leaders were assembled. Credit: PTI Photo
From Uttar Pradesh, where the Yatra is for three days, it will re-enter Haryana on January 6. Credit: PTI Photo
Rahul Gandhi visited Marghat Hanuman Mandir in Delhi at the Hanuman Mandir before beginning the Yatra. Credit: PTI Photo
Gandhi with supporters during the Bharat Jodo Yatra at Yamuna Vihar, in east Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
Pele funeral : Thousands bid adieu to the football God
Thousands of people gathered in the Brazilian city of Santos to bid farewell to football legend Edson Arantes do Nascimento, better known as Pele, who died at 82 from colon cancer. Pele will be buried on January 3 in the city where he grew up, became famous, and helped make it into the global capital of soccer.
Pele funeral: Thousands bid adieu to the football God
Scores of football fans thronged in the Brazilian city of Santos to pay their last respects to football legend Pele. Credit: AP Photo
Pele's wake was being held at the Urbano Caldira Stadium, the home field of Pele's former team Santos, allowing fans to pay their last respects. Credit: AP/PTI Photo
Among those who attended were FIFA president Gianni Infantino, and the chief of South America's CONMEBOL football confederation, Alejandro Dominguez. Credit: AFP Photo
Pele's son Edinho shakes hands with FIFA president Gianni Infantino during the funeral. Credit: Reuters Photo
Turkish Foreign Affairs Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu arrives to pay his last respects to the football legend. Credit: AFP Photo
Fans waited more than three hours to view the casket, with the line at one point stretching some two kilometers. Credit: Reuters Photo
Former Santos player Manoel Maria hugs Edinho during the funeral. Credit: AFP Photo
Edinho pays tribute to his father. Credit: Reuters Photo
Former Santos player Serginho Chulapa kisses Pele during his funeral. Credit: AFP Photo
Hundreds of mourners queue to pay their respect to Pele. Credit: Reuters Photo
A mourner reacts after passing Pele's casket. Credit: Reuters Photo
Pallbearers carry Pele's casket to the centre circle of his former club Santos' Vila Belmiro stadium. Credit: Reuters Photo
Mourners walk past floral tributes as they queue to pay their respects at Santos' Vila Belmiro stadium. Credit: Reuters Photo
Republic Day 2023: Soldiers rehearse amid dense fog in Delhi
The Indian Army on Tuesday morning braced for the odd weather conditions in the national capital region (NCR) to rehearse for the 74th Republic Day Parade.
Republic Day 2023: Soldiers rehearse amid dense fog in Delhi
India is all set to celebrate its 74th Republic Day on January 26, 2023 with the iconic parade at Delhi's Rajpath showcasing its military prowess and cultural pageantry. Credit: PTI Photo
Indian soldiers were seen rehearsing in Delhi. With North India reeling under an intense cold wave, the mercury levels in Delhi had plummeted to 8.5 degrees Celsius. Credit: PTI Photo
Despite the poor visibility, Jawans were seen rehearsing at the Kartavya Path during a cold morning, in New Delhi. Credit: Reuters Photo
Soldiers kept their josh high with slogans like ‘Jai Hind’ and war cries ‘Jo Bole So Nihaal’. Credit: PTI Photo
The Assam Rifles contingent rehearsing for the Republic Parade 2023 at the Kartavya Path during a cold and foggy morning, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
According to data shared by the IMD, the minimum temperature on Tuesday (January 3) morning stood at 8.5 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal. Credit: PTI Photo
A thick fog blanketed the city on Tuesday morning blocking any sunlight from touching the ground. Credit: PTI Photo
News In Pics, January 3, 2023: Best photos from around the world
Passengers of a flight from China walks through the Covid-19 testing booths at the Paris-Charles-de-Gaulle airport in Roissy, outside Paris as France reinforces health measures at the borders for travellers arriving from China. Credit: AFP Photo
A view from a drone shows flooded areas around homes after rainstorms caused a levee to break, flooding Sacramento County roads and properties near Wilton, California, US. Credit: Reuters Photo
A general view of Skopje's valley surrounded by fog. Citizens of Skopje, especially those living in houses, use wood to heat up during the winter, as the country has no reliable supply of natural gas. According to IQAir, a Swiss air quality technology company, last ten days, North Macedonian capital was three times ranked among most polluted cities in the world. Credit: AFP Photo
Migrants seeking asylum in the United States stand around a fire to keep warm after crossing the Rio Grande from Ciudad Juarez in Chihuahua, Mexico. Credit: AFP Photo
A hunting society reveals its costume at the annual hunting festival in Banjul. This hunting festival occurs every new years in Banjul. The two groups 'Ekum Baba' and 'Odilleh' come to the streets of Banjul every year to battle for the title of best animal heads,masques and costumes. Credit: AFP Photo
Brazilians bid a final farewell this week to football giant Pele, starting Monday with a 24-hour public wake at the stadium of his long-time team, Santos. Credit: AFP Photo