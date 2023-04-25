Varun Dhawan to Pulkit Samrat: 5 men who rocked traditional outfits in black
UPDATED : Apr 25 2023, 15:22 IST
Entertainment News | Entertainment | politics | Varun Dhawan | lifestyle | Pulkit Samrat | Sidharth Malhotra | ram charan | Fashion tips | fashionable |
From Varun Dhawan to Pulkit Samrat, here are five handsome men from showbiz who rocked traditional outfits in black.
- 1 /6
Varun Dhawan to Pulkit Samrat: 5 men who rocked traditional outfits in black
- 2 /6
Ram Charan: The actor turned heads at the 95th Academy Awards in Los Angeles In a customised bandhgala by Shantanu & Nikhil, complete his look with customised Chakra button, medallion-inspired brooches. He layered it over the classic Shantanu & Nikhil drape kurta. Credit: Instagram/@alwaysramcharan
- 3 /6
Sidharth Malhotra: Malhotra's classic style was elevated by this timeless black Chennile velvet sherwani customised with intricate diamond buttons by Manish Malhotra. Credit: Instagram/@sidmalhotra
- 4 /6
Varun Dhawan: Black is the new navy when it comes to picking traditional outfits for the red carpet. Varun Dhawan had worn this dapper and chic Manish Malhotra outfit to the opening weekend of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai. Credit: Instagram/@varundvn
- 5 /6
Pulkit Samrat: The actor is no stranger when it comes to pushing the boundaries of his sartorial experiments. He wore a silk asymmetric kurta and teamed it up with flared pants, complete with slits for Eid! Credit: Instagram/@pulkitsamrat
- 6 /6
Vicky Kaushal: Vicky Kaushal has always garnered attention for his classic and timeless style, with a modern update. The statement black velvet bandhgala jacket with intricate hand embroidery made him stand out on the red carpet. Credit: Instagram/@vickykaushal09
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Kedarnath shrine open its gates to pilgrims, Uttarakhand CM Dhami offers prayers
UPDATED : Apr 25 2023, 14:42 IST
News | India News | Kedarnath Temple | Kedarnath | shrine | Lord Shiva |
Amid the chanting of shlokas (hymns) and lusty drumbeats, the doors of Kedarnath Dham opened to pilgrims today morning. Thousands of pilgrims including Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami braving sub-zero temperatures gathered at the snow-covered Himalayan shrine to offer prayers.
- 1 /8
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami offered prayers as Kedarnath shrine open its gates to pilgrims. Credit: PTI Photo
- 2 /8
The portals of Kedarnath opened after a winter break today, with thousands of pilgrims gathering at the shrine. Credit: PTI Photo
- 3 /8
Temple chief priest Rawal Bhima Shankar Ling opened the gates of the temple amid rituals and chanting of shlokas. Credit: PTI Photo
- 4 /8
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami was one of the devotees who offered prayers at the temple on its opening day.
- 5 /8
Thousands braved sub-zero temperatures to gather at the snow-covered Himalayan shrine to offer prayers Credit: PTI Photo
- 6 /8
Kedarnath and its surroundings areas are covered under a blanket of snow following intermittent snowfall in the area over the past few days. Credit: PTI Photo
- 7 /8
With the MeT department forecasting inclement weather in the area over the next few days, devotees still on way to the temple have been advised to stay for the time being at the main halts in Rishikesh, Bhadrakali and Vyasi. Credit: PTI Photo
- 8 /8
Kedarnath shrine is part of the Char Dham. Badrinath, Gangotri and Yamunotri are the three other 'dhams' located above 10,000-ft in the Garhwal Himalayas. Credit: PTI Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
News in Pics, April 25, 2023: Best photos from around the world
UPDATED : Apr 25 2023, 04:03 ISTWorld news | Ukraine | Russia | Russia-Ukraine crisis | Ahmedabad | Sudan |
- 1 /7
A photographer takes pictures of the Aurora Australis, also known as the Southern Lights, as it glows on the horizon over the waters of Lake Ellesmere on the outskirts of Christchurch. Credit: AFP Photo
- 2 /7
An inmate falls to the ground during bull riding during the Angola Prison Rodeo held at the Louisiana State Penitentiary. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /7
Members of various tribes from the Alto Xingu reserve in Mato Grosso prepare at the Terra Livre Indigenous Camp in Brasilia. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /7
Relatives react at a grave of a Ukrainian serviceman who died in combat, in a cemetery in the town of Brovary, outside of Kyiv. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /7
A Kyrgiz hunter spins a lure for a falcon during the Salburun hunting festival in the village of Bokonbayevo, near Lake Issyk-Kul. Credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /7
Ragpickers work in a landfill on a hot summer day on the outskirts of Ahmedabad. Credit: AFP Photo
- 7 /7
People evacuated from Sudan arrive at a military airport in Amman. Credit: AFP Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - April 25, 2023
UPDATED : Apr 24 2023, 22:39 ISTZodiac | Horoscope | Aries Horoscope | Taurus Horoscope | Gemini Horoscope | Cancer Horoscope | Leo Horoscope | Virgo Horoscope | Libra Horoscope | Scorpio Horoscope | Sagittarius Horoscope | Capricorn Horoscope | Aquarius Horoscope | Pisces Horoscope |
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - April 25, 2023
- 2 /13
Aries | Money may slip through your fingers. Talk to those in a position of power about your intentions. You should try to socialize with clients or the bigwigs of your company today. Being a wallflower doesn’t cut it | Lucky colour: Coral | Lucky number: 1
- 3 /13
Taurus | Tie up your personal papers or push to have legal settlements completed. Luck is with you. You know that change is in the air, but you're not quite sure how to deal with it | Lucky colour: Brown | Lucky number: 4
- 4 /13
Gemini | Your charismatic personality will make you the centre of attention at social events today. Try to avoid stressful confrontations or situations that demand too much of you today. You are feeling moody, and overwhelmed by your daily routine. Your imagination is stimulated | Lucky colour: White | Lucky number: 7
- 5 /13
Cancer | Partnerships and cooperative alliances emphasised. A time to negotiate contracts. A change to your routine may make you feel uncomfortable at first, but go with the flow and show how good you can be at adapting to new situations | Lucky colour: Honey | Lucky number: 3
- 6 /13
Leo | Your expressive way of dealing gives you the upper hand today. You’ve become bored with your usual routine and you’ll be going to great lengths to make life more exciting. Sports and social activities will put your attributes to good use | Lucky colour: Beige | Lucky number: 6
- 7 /13
Virgo | You may feel the need to make personal changes to a relationship. Your energy will be high; however, if not channelled suitably, temper tantrums may erupt. You'll find it easy to charm members of the opposite sex today | Lucky colour: Mustard | Lucky number: 2
- 8 /13
Libra | You need to re-evaluate your situation. Take your time; do not make any decisions in haste. Overexertion and negligence will be your worst enemies. Someone you least expect could be trying to make you look inadequate | Lucky colour: Maroon | Lucky number: 8
- 9 /13
Scorpio | You will be overly sensitive today. Your relationship is undergoing some changes. Children may be demanding, and entertainment could cost a lot more than you can really afford. Take care when dealing with older relatives | Lucky colour: Saffron | Lucky number: 5
- 10 /13
Sagittarius | You will be able to get your own way if you use your intellectual charm and know-how. Put your efforts into being creative. You may find that your plans will cost a little more than you had expected | Lucky colour: Ochre | Lucky number: 4
- 11 /13
Capricorn | You are a hot favourite this day. Try to strike a balance. Loosen the purse strings, let your hair down and rock! Don't leave things to the last minute, but work on tying up all loose ends, as it will lessen the stress on you. It will help you make for a better working routine | Lucky colour: Scarlet | Lucky number: 7
- 12 /13
Aquarius | Nobody could ask for a better line-up of planets – romance gets a boost and you are in hot demand. Try not to judge new faces harshly - let down your defences, as romance beckons | Lucky colour: Buff | Lucky number: 9
- 13 /13
Pisces | Time to come out of your shell – and put your cards the table. Be more assertive and you will be surprised at the outcome. Nothing is what it seems in love though, so avoid making hasty decisions before you have seen all the facts | Lucky colour: Beige | Lucky number: 3
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Happy Birthday Sachin Tendulkar: A look back at his illustrious career
UPDATED : Apr 24 2023, 15:01 IST
Sports News | Sachin Tendulkar | India Cricket |
The date April 24 holds a special place in cricket fans' hearts as it marks the birthday of the 'God of Cricket' Sachin Tendulkar. As Sachin turns 50 today, here we take a look at the Little Master’s illustrious career spanning over 24 years.
- 1 /12
Happy Birthday Sachin Tendulkar: A look back at his illustrious career
- 2 /12
Tendulkar stepped into the world's of cricket in 1989 at the age of 16. Credit: Instagram/@sachintendulkar
- 3 /12
Sachin made his Test debut on November 15, 1989, at the age of 16. In the same year on December 18, he played his first ODI match. Credit: Instagram/@sachintendulkar
- 4 /12
Fondly called 'Little Master' by his fans, Sachin is the only batsman to score 100 international centuries -- 51 in Tests and 49 in ODIs. Credit: PTI Photo
- 5 /12
Sachin is the all-time highest run-scorer in both ODI and Test cricket with more than 34,000 runs across all formats. Credit: PTI Photo
- 6 /12
The biggest compliment to Sachin's batting came from Sir Donald Bradman himself when he said that Tendulkar's style of playing resembled his style. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 7 /12
Sachin became the first cricketer to score a double century in ODI cricket. He achieved this feat against South Africa in an ODI at Gwalior on February 24, 2010. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 8 /12
Being a part-time bowler, Sachin has taken 201 wickets in his career. Credit: ICC
- 9 /12
Sachin is one of the few cricketers to play in six World Cups in his cricketing career. Credit: PTI Photo
- 10 /12
The Indian government has honoured him with the Arjuna Award, the Khel Ratna Award, the Padma Vibhushan. Sachin also became the first sportsperson to receive the Bharat Ratna, in 2014. Credit: PTI Photo
- 11 /12
Sachin ruled the game of cricket for almost 24 years and gave his legion of fans mesmeric and emotionally overwhelming memories. Credit: PTI Photo
- 12 /12
With a mountain of runs good enough to bury a statistician to death, Tendulkar's retirement created a vacuum so huge that one can safely say that cricket would never be the same again. Credit: AFP Photo