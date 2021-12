India’s highest-ranking military official General Bipin Rawat died in a helicopter crash when the IAF Mi-17 helicopter crashed near Coonoor in Nilgiris, Tamil Nadu. In the mishap, Rawat along with his wife and 11 others were killed. The loss of Rawat comes at a particularly strained moment, as India’s military finds itself stretched by threats on two of its borders as well as the impact of a slowing economy. While the nation mourns his demise, we take a look at five peak points in CDS Bipin Rawat's 43 years of illustrious military service.