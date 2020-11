Amidst the ongoing pandemic, the first phase of India's oldest wars, Malabar Exercise, were held in the Bay of Bengal from November 3 to November 6. Originally limited between the Naval forces of India and the USA, the drills have expanded to include Japan, Australia and Singapore in the past. This year, the four members of the Quad -- India, USA, Japan and Australia -- are the countries participating in the friendly war games. The exercise also acts as a move to curb China's expansionist role in the Indian Ocean region.