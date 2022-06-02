Team India pacer Deepak Chahar married fiance Jaya Bhardwaj in a private ceremony in Agra on June 01, 2022. Deepak took to his social media account to share a glimpse of his special day and wrote, "When I met you the first time I felt that you are the one ☝️ and I was right. We have enjoyed every moment of our life together and I promise you to keep you always happy like this 🤗. One of the best moments of my life 😊. Everyone pls give your blessings to us. (sic )"