West Bengal Government pays homage to singer KK with gun salute
Kolkata bid an emotional farewell to playback singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, who died in the city after a stage performance. West Bengal government on Wednesday paid last respect with a gun salute to his mortal remains before handing over the body to the deceased family.
- 1 /10
West Bengal Government pays homage to singer KK with a gun salute. Credit: AFP Photo
- 2 /10
West Bengal bid an emotional farewell to ace singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, who died in Kolkata on June 2 after a stage performance. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 3 /10
The government paid last respect with gun salute to his mortal remains. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 4 /10
CM Mamata Banerjee, who supervised the proceedings, paid floral tributes to the late singer, whose body was kept at Rabindra Sadan for a while for fans to give tribute. Credit: PTI Photo
- 5 /10
CM Banerjee was seen consoling KK's wife and other family members at the venue. Credit: PTI Photo
- 6 /10
KK's body was brought to Rabindra Sadan after a post-mortem examination at state-run SSKM Hospital earlier in the day. Credit: PTI Photo
- 7 /10
KK's wife is seen sobbing in grief over the loss of her special one. Credit: PTI Photo
- 8 /10
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is seen consoling KK's wife. Credit: PTI Photo
- 9 /10
His popular track 'Yaad Aayenge Ye Pal' was playing in the background as fans were bidding goodbye to their favourite singer for the last time. Many of his fans were seen bursting into tears at that emotional moment. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 10 /10
Son Nakul Kunnath pays last respects to his father and Bollywood singer Krishnakumar Kunnath at Rabindra Sadan in Kolkata. Credit: IANS Photo
