2020 marks 75 years since the United States unleashed the world's first atomic bomb attack on the city of Hiroshima, followed three days later by the second and last on Nagasaki, vapourising lives, buildings and Japan's capacity for war. Japan invaded and occupied parts of Asia before and during the war in the name of its emperor, Hirohito, and aligned itself with Germany and Italy in 1940 to become one of the so-called Axis powers. Japan surrendered on Aug. 15, 1945, bringing World War II to an end.

The atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki capped six years of top-secret work by scientists from Europe and North America.

Following are some facts about the bombing of the cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.