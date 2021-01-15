India welcomed the spring season and its first festival of the calendar year on Thursday morning. Pongal as it is known in Tamil Nadu, Bihu in Assam, and Makar Sankranti in much of the north has been and continues to be celebrated with much aplomb. From the Kumbh Mela in Haridwar to paddy fields of Assam, and the streets of Tamil Nadu and the Dharavi slum in Mumbai, here's a look at how India is celebrating its cherished harvest festivals: