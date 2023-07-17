World No.1 Carlos Alcaraz defeated world no. 2 Novak Djokovic 1-6, 7-6(8-6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 in the Wimbledon 2023 men's singles final on July 16. The 20-year-old 'Spanish bull' won his maiden Wimbledon title and his second Grand Slam title by defeating Novak Djokovic, who had won the previous four editions of the tournament. Here are some pictures from the electrifying final which lasted for four hours and 42 minutes.