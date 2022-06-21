Yoga Day 2022 celebrated with great zeal across India; See Pics
UPDATED : Jun 21 2022, 14:17 IST
Thousands of people across the country participated in the 8th edition of International Day of Yoga with great zeal. To observe the day, yoga camps were held at offices, schools, and parks all over the country.
Hundreds of people participate in a yoga session on the occasion of the 8th International Day of Yoga, at Ridge, in Shimla. Credit: PTI Photo
People perform yoga at a mass yoga event, on the occasion of the 8th International Yoga Day, in Patna. Credit: PTI Photo
College students and locals attend a mass yoga session on the banks of the Dal Lake to celebrate the International Day of Yoga, in Srinagar. Credit: PTI Photo
Sadhus perform yoga at the Kamakhya temple on the 8th International Day of Yoga Day, in Guwahati. Credit: PTI Photo
Passengers perform yoga while commuting on a local train as they celebrate the International Day of Yoga in Mumbai. Credit: AFP Photo
Youths perform yoga in the Ganga river, on the occasion of the 8th International Yoga Day, in Patna. Credit: PTI Photo
Students perform 'yoga asanas' on the bank of Hooghly river to celebrate the 8th International Day of Yoga, at Santipur in Nadia, West Bengal. Credit: PTI Photo
People perform yoga at a riverfront on International Yoga Day in Ahmedabad. Credit: PTI Photo
Students practice yoga at a college to celebrate the International Day of Yoga, at Sion in Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo
People perform yoga at a yoga session at Khidkiya Ghat to celebrate the 8th International Day of Yoga, in Varanasi. Credit: PTI Photo
School students perform yoga outside historic Gol Ghar on the occasion of the 8th International Yoga Day, in Patna. Credit: PTI Photo
People perform yoga at the Signature Bridge on the 8th International Day of Yoga, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
People participate in a mass yoga session to celebrate the International Day of Yoga in front of the Red Fort in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
Fitness enthusiasts participate in a mass yoga session to celebrate the International Day of Yoga in Leh. Credit: AFP Photo
Hundreds attend a mass yoga session in the Sangam area to celebrate the 8th International Day of Yoga, in Prayagraj. Credit: PTI Photo
Netas perform asanas on International Day of Yoga 2022; See Pics
UPDATED : Jun 21 2022, 12:31 IST
Here's how Indian politicians observed International Day of Yoga 2022.
President Ram Nath Kovind performed yoga at the Rashtrapati Bhawan on the occasion of the 8th International Day of Yoga. Credit: Twitter/@rashtrapatibhvn
Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs yoga in front of the Mysore Palace in Mysuru. Credit: PTI Photo
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath performing yoga on International Day of Yoga at Raj Bhavan in Lucknow. Credit: Twitter/@myogiadityanath
Union Minister Piyush Goyal during the International Day of Yoga celebrations near the iconic Brahma Sarovar in Kurukshetra, Haryana. Credit: Twitter/@PiyushGoyal
Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman performs yoga during a mass yoga session at the Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh performs Yoga on International Day of Yoga. Credit: Twitter/@rajnathsingh
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai performs yoga at the Mysore Palace in Mysuru. Credit: Twitter/@BSBommai
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri performs yoga during a mass yoga session at the Red Fort on International Day of Yoga in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is seen performing yoga at Kangra Fort in Himachal Pradesh. Credit: Special Arrangement
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and others perform yoga on International Day of Yoga at Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad. Credit: Twitter/@CMOGuj
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya performs yoga at the Statue of Unity in Gujarat. Credit: Twitter/@mansukhmandviya
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and BJP leader Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti perform yoga in Lucknow. Credit: PTI Photo
BJP MP Ajay Tamta along with other members and officials perform yoga at Parliament House complex in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla along with members and officials take part in a yoga session at Parliament House complex in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
News in Pics, June 21, 2022: Best photos from the world
UPDATED : Jun 21 2022, 08:31 ISTWorld news | Bangladesh | floods | Afghanistan | Pride Month | Iraq |
People practice yoga at an event for International Yoga Day at the Marina Barrage green rooftop in Singapore. Credit: AFP Photo
Genesis, 4, looks at a person wearing a costume of Spider-Man with butterfly wings, as they attend a march of the LGBT+ pride celebrations, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. Credit: Reuters Photo
A flood affected woman receives relief material at Companygonj in Sylhet, Bangladesh. Credit: AP Photo
Hazmat-suited workers poke plastic swabs down millions of throats in China each day, leaving bins bursting with medical waste that has become the environmental and economic levy of a zero-Covid strategy. Credit: AFP Photo
Iraq, battered by decades of conflict that has sapped its infrastructure, is struggling with droughts, repeated sandstorms, desertification and a drop in some river levels. Credit: AFP Photo
A dozen Afghan Sikhs gathered Monday in a room behind the charred ruins of their temple in Kabul, hoping to be swiftly evacuated having finally given up on the country of their birth. Credit: AFP Photo
Yoga enthusiasts perform yoga during an event organised by the Indian High Commission in Malaysia to mark International Yoga Day at Batu Caves temple in Gombak, on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur. Credit: AFP Photo
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - June 21, 2022
UPDATED : Jun 21 2022, 08:21 ISTHoroscope | Zodiac | Aries Horoscope | Taurus Horoscope | Aquarius Horoscope | Pisces Horoscope | Gemini Horoscope | Cancer Horoscope | Libra Horoscope | Virgo Horoscope | Sagittarius Horoscope | Capricorn Horoscope | Scorpio Horoscope | Leo Horoscope |
Aries | You know that change is in the air, but you’re not quite sure how to deal with it. Communication is the key to making what’s occurring work in your favour. Watch out for petty, jealous people who may try to sabotage your good work or try to put you down. Lucky Colour: Magenta. Lucky Number: 6
Taurus | Your friendship circle seems to be splitting and it is hard for you to know which side you should take. Today’s events offer you the chance to remain neutral. Avoid compromising situations at work. Lucky Colour: Green. Lucky Number: 8
Gemini | You are forcing issues which, deep down inside, should be better left to unravel on its own. Use today to think things through. Mercury pushes you to take gambles you would usually shy away from. Lucky Colour: Terracotta. Lucky Number: 2
Cancer | Not everyone is telling you the truth so don’t be so trusting. Rely on your instincts and intuition to lead you. Speculations and romance not viable. A romance needs to be handled with care. Not the day for trips. Lucky Colour: Ivory. Lucky Number: 4
Leo | It’s time to break away from the tried and tested and try something new. A day for the big cat to purr, not growl, as things go smoothly. Investments in art and property can be profitable today. Lucky Colour: Orange. Lucky Number: 5
Virgo | Your sensitive touch will take you through sticky patches at work today. A long-awaited promotion or bonus comes your way. A move or property investment will be well worth your while. Lucky Colour: Cream. Lucky Number: 3
Libra | You’ve done a really good job of hearing all of the criticism which has been directed at recent decisions you’ve made. But you are paying too much attention to what other people are saying and not enough to how you feel. Lucky Colour: Yellow. Lucky Number: 9
Scorpio | Your judgement has not been your best friend as it’s led you to make decisions which may not have been in your best interests. People you meet today can help you to reverse their effects. A project you’ve been working on for a long time concludes successfully. Lucky Colour: Jade. Lucky Number: 1
Sagittarius | Your emotions work overtime and you may end up accusing your close ones of things they have not done. Slow down or you will end up ruining a relationship. Be prepared to accept the positive contributions and influences of others in your life. Lucky Colour: White. Lucky Number : 7
Capricorn | There are new directions for you and you will be recognised for your abilities and talents. Share your winnings and praise with others and be grateful. Your relationships start to improve, so you should no longer feel anxious about being confronted by certain people. Colour: Blue Number: 6
Aquarius | You need to calm down your curiosity and the need for stimulation. Be aware of relationship issues, as one may turn out to be not doing so well and you have to reassess there. Be honest with yourself and others and you'll be doing fine. Lucky Colour: Red. Lucky Number: 4
Pisces | You have some great support from the cosmos. You may be able to move ahead professionally. Be mindful with others and deal with them honestly and justly. Be wary of every contract, every negotiation and every new person you meet today. Lucky Colour: Olive-green. Lucky Number: 8
Georgia's new diamond-shaped hanging bridge offers amazing views; See Pics
UPDATED : Jun 21 2022, 08:51 IST
World news | tourist attractions | Georgia |
A 240-meter long glass bridge with a diamond-shaped cafe hanging over Dashbashi Canyon was unveiled in Southern Georgia earlier this week. Made from steel and glass, this cafe took around three years to construct and has become the newest tourist attraction offering amazing views.
Georgia has a new tourist attraction for thrill seekers. Credit: Reuters Photo
A 240-meter-long glass bridge - with a diamond-shaped cafe has been built outside the city of Tsalka, in Georgia. Credit: Reuters Photo
Built with an investment of $40.8 million, it took three years for the Georgian-Israeli Kass investment group to complete this project. Credit: Reuters Photo
People carrying Georgian flags attended the opening ceremony. Credit: AFP Photo
People attending the opening ceremony of the 240-meter long glass bridge over the Tsalka canyon, outside the city of Tsalka, some 100 km from Tbilisi. Credit: AFP Photo
The makers claim that the bridge is the longest and tallest free-hanging structure in the world. Credit: Reuters Photo
The picturesque cafe is surrounded by waterfalls, panoramic views, a giant swing, as well as cottages and a hotel. Credit: AFP Photo
A man rides a bike on a zip line during the opening ceremony of the glass bridge over Dashbashi Canyon outside the town of Tsalka, Georgia. Credit: Reuters Photo
A look at the newly built glass bridge over Dashbashi Canyon outside the town of Tsalka, Georgia. Credit: Reuters Photo