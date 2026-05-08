<p>In the interior forest belt of Sukma district, governance arrived not in a convoy, but on motorcycles. On Wednesday, under the state government’s 'Sushasan Tihar 2026' campaign, Collector Shri Amit Kumar and Superintendent of Police Shri Kiran Chavan travelled nearly 30 kilometres through rugged hill tracks to reach Gonderas and Nilawaya, two remote villages that have remained largely cut off from regular administrative access. The route was difficult, uneven and inaccessible to most vehicles. Yet the officers chose to ride in themselves, setting aside protocol and for many villagers, the journey mattered as much as the announcements that followed. Under the Sushasan Tihar campaign, the district administration is taking 31 individual beneficiary schemes and 14 community services directly to remote villages and households.</p><p><strong>Village grievances addressed during open chaupal in Gonderas</strong></p><p>In Gonderas village, the interaction did not take place from a stage or official dais. The Collector and SP sat on cots placed beneath a tamarind tree and listened directly to villagers. Residents raised complaints about damaged solar plates in several homes. The Collector immediately directed the CREDA department to ensure repairs across the village. Approval was also granted for infrastructure works worth ₹70 lakh, including construction related to the anganwadi centre and panchayat building. Responsibility for implementation has been assigned to the gram panchayat. Several pending documents and benefit-related cases were resolved during the camp itself. These included 17 Kisan Credit Cards, 12 caste certificates, 11 PM-Kisan cases, two Kisan Kitabs and two patwari reports.</p><p><strong>A bridge promised, health concerns addressed</strong></p><p>In Nilawaya village, the officers again sat on the ground with residents during a public choupal. Villagers explained that during the monsoon, the absence of a small bridge over a local stream forces them to travel an additional 15 kilometres. The Collector approved construction of the the small bridge on the spot. Officials also identified four cataract patients for referral to the district hospital and directed local staff to ensure safe institutional delivery for pregnant women. During the camp, traditional 'god bharai' ceremonies were conducted for two pregnant women, while birth certificates for 22 children were issued and handed over immediately.</p><p><strong>Beyond paperwork, district administration strengthens last-mile governance</strong></p><p>Speaking to villagers, Collector Shri Amit Kumar said the aim of the Niyad Nella Nar initiative was to ensure saturation of basic facilities such as electricity, drinking water and healthcare in remote settlements. Involving gram panchayats as implementing agencies will improve both speed and transparency in development works. </p><p>For villagers, the visit itself carried symbolic value. “This is the first time a Collector has reached our village on a motorcycle,” said village sarpanch Shri Joga Vanzami. “Now we feel our concerns will not remain unheard.”</p>