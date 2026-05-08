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Raipur : Sushasan Tihar 2026: Sukma Collector, SP ride across difficult terrain to take governance to remote villages

Officials hold direct interactions with villagers, resolve grievances on the spot during chaupals
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Published 08 May 2026, 14:16 IST

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