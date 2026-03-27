<p>Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who often brings smiles to children’s faces by giving them gifts and chocolates, was himself left smiling today by a special ‘gift’ from 4-year-old Yashasvini Singh from Kanpur.</p><p>Yashasvini told Chief Minister Yogi, “I’ve brought a gift for you, but first close your eyes.” As he obliged with a smile, she placed a small toy bulldozer in his hands. Seeing the surprise gift, Chief Minister burst into laughter.</p><p>On Friday morning, CM Yogi was on his routine visit at the Gorakhnath Temple when he noticed 4-year-old Yashasvini, who had come from Kanpur with her parents. He called her over, gave her chocolates, and interacted with her. During the conversation, Yashasvini asked him to close his eyes before presenting her gift. CM Yogi complied, and she handed him the toy bulldozer.</p><p>The moment brought smiles to everyone present, including Chief Minister. Yashasvini told him, “You like bulldozers, so I brought this as a gift for you.”</p><p>Yashasvini Singh is a nursery student at Pratap International College in Kanpur. She had come to Gorakhpur with her father, Abhay Singh Rajawat, and mother, Priyadamba Singh, to seek blessings from the Gorakshpeethadheeshwar. She appeared very happy after meeting Chief Minister Yogi.</p>