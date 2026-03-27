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4-year-old Yashasvini gifts a ‘bulldozer’ to CM Yogi Adityanath

“Close Your Eyes, I Have a Gift for You” CM couldn’t hold back his laughter after receiving the gift
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Published 27 March 2026, 06:49 IST

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