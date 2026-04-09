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A Father's Relief: Four-Month-Old Diljot's ₹2.77 Lakh Care Covered Under Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna; More Than 6,000 Newborns Treated in Just 3 Months

₹10 Lakh Cashless Cover Ensures Mothers and Newborns Receive Critical Care from the First Hours of Life
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Published 09 April 2026, 09:01 IST

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