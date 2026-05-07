A New Chapter in Women Empowerment , 50% Rebate on Land Registration in the Name of Women in Chhattisgarh

<p>In a landmark step towards making half the population of Chhattisgarh economically self-reliant and property owners, the State Government has taken a historic decision. On the initiative of Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai, and under the leadership of Finance Minister Shri O.P. Choudhary, the government has decided to reduce land registration fees by 50 percent for properties registered in the name of women. The official notification of this significant decision has been published in the Gazette on Wednesday.</p><p><strong>Objective of the Decision</strong></p><p>The primary aim of this initiative is to encourage women to acquire property. The government believes that this rebate will motivate more families to register their assets in the name of women. Ownership of property will enhance women’s social and economic security. This decision will further strengthen women empowerment and enable them to play a more effective role in decision-making processes.</p><p><strong>Chief Minister’s Vision – Empowered Women, Empowered State</strong></p><p>Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai termed this decision as historic and stated that the State Government is committed to the holistic development of women. He emphasized that ownership of land will boost women’s confidence and make them feel more economically secure.</p><p><strong>Investment in Revenue, Gains for the Future</strong></p><p>Finance Minister Shri O.P. Choudhary highlighted the economic aspects of the scheme, stating that the rebate in registration fees will put an estimated burden of around Rs 153 crore on the State’s revenue. However, he clarified that this is not a loss but a significant investment in women empowerment, which will yield long-term social benefits.</p><p><strong>What Does the Notification Say?</strong></p><p>According to the notification published in the Gazette, if documents related to the transfer of any immovable property are executed in favor of women, a direct 50 percent rebate will be provided on the applicable registration fee. This provision will come into effect immediately.</p>