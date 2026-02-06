Action under CM Yogi Adityanath’s zero-tolerance policy against those who disturb social harmony and law & order

<p>Allegations of hurting caste-based sentiments, spreading animosity and attempting to disrupt social harmony</p><p>Lucknow Police action against objectionable content on OTT platform 'Netflix'</p><p><strong>Lucknow: February 6</strong></p><p>Under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s zero-tolerance policy against elements that disturb social harmony and hurt religious or caste-based sentiments, strict action has been initiated in the state capital. </p><p>Acting on the Chief Minister’s clear directives, Lucknow Police have registered an FIR at Hazratganj Police Station against the director of the upcoming film "Ghooskhor Pandat", whose teaser has been released recently and is being promoted on the OTT platform 'Netflix'. The action has been taken on charges of spreading social animosity, hurting religious and caste sentiments and attempting to disrupt public peace.</p><p>Hazratganj police station in-charge inspector Vikram Singh took cognizance of the upcoming film being promoted on the OTT platform Netflix, as well as its content being shared on social media. According to him, the title of the upcoming film 'Ghooskhor Pandat' and its promotional material were found to be objectionable at first glance. </p><p>The FIR clearly states, under the point of caste-based insult, that the film’s title appears to have been deliberately chosen to target and demean a particular community/caste (Brahmin). The naming of the film and the dialogues promoted on Netflix and social media have evoked strong reactions among various sections of society.</p><p>There is widespread anger among the Brahmin community and various social organizations over the film’s name and content. Several organizations have warned of aggressive protests against it. This had heightened concerns about the potential impact on public peace and law & order. Considering the sensitivity of the situation, the police took immediate action. </p><p>According to the police, at first glance it appears that the director of the film and his team promoted the film with the intention of spreading social animosity, disturbing public peace and disrupting harmony. Such content has the potential to damage the social fabric, which cannot be accepted under any circumstances. In view of these facts and the sensitive situation, Hazratganj Police have registered a First Information Report against the film’s director and his team under relevant sections. </p><p>Given the seriousness of the matter, further legal action and investigation are underway. The police have clarified that further action will be taken based on the evidence available during the investigation, the promoted and broadcast content and applicable legal provisions.</p>