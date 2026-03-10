Menu
Aerodrome License of Noida International Airport presented to CM Yogi

Airport CEO Christoph Schnellmann and senior officials met the Chief Minister Following the license, the process for the airport’s inauguration and commencement of commercial flights will move forward After security clearance, the inauguration date will be finalized soon; first phase capacity set at 12 million passengers
Published 10 March 2026, 08:37 IST

