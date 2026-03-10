Aerodrome License of Noida International Airport presented to CM Yogi
Airport CEO Christoph Schnellmann and senior officials met the Chief Minister
Following the license, the process for the airport’s inauguration and commencement of commercial flights will move forward
After security clearance, the inauguration date will be finalized soon; first phase capacity set at 12 million passengers
ADVERTISEMENT
Follow Us :
Note: This is sponsored content. The views expressed here are solely those of the author.