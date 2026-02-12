Menu
All Development projects for Simhastha must be Completed on Time with Quality: CM Dr. Yadav

Seek Guidance from Experienced Individuals while Preparing ActionPlan for Simhastha 2028 Ujjain is Emerging as Metro city— All Projects should be Executed Accordingly Participate with Sensitivity to Reduce Public Inconvenience Officials must Complete their Responsibilities at War Footing with Full Accountability Simhastha Works will now also be Monitored from Chief Minister’s Residence Chief Minister Dr. Yadav Reviewes Proposed Projects for Simhastha 2028 in Ujjain
Published 12 February 2026, 09:33 IST

