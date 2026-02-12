All Development projects for Simhastha must be Completed on Time with Quality: CM Dr. Yadav
Seek Guidance from Experienced Individuals while Preparing ActionPlan for Simhastha 2028
Ujjain is Emerging as Metro city— All Projects should be Executed Accordingly
Participate with Sensitivity to Reduce Public Inconvenience
Officials must Complete their Responsibilities at War Footing with Full Accountability
Simhastha Works will now also be Monitored from Chief Minister’s Residence
Chief Minister Dr. Yadav Reviewes Proposed Projects for Simhastha 2028 in Ujjain
Note: This is sponsored content. The views expressed here are solely those of the author.