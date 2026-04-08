All Simhastha 2028 Works to Be Completed by Diwali 2027: CM Dr. Yadav

Ensure Adequate Deployment of Officers and Staff for Simhastha 2028 Encourage Local Institutional Support and Public Participation in Simhastha Management Realtime Monitoring to be Conducted through Integrated Command and Control Centre Develop Homestays, Parking and Public Facilities within 100 km of Ujjain for Devotees 22 Works Worth ₹2,923.84 Crore Approved for Simhastha 2028 Ministerial Committee Chaired by CM Dr. Yadav Approves Works for Simhastha 2028