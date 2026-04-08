All Simhastha 2028 Works to Be Completed by Diwali 2027: CM Dr. Yadav
Ensure Adequate Deployment of Officers and Staff for Simhastha 2028
Encourage Local Institutional Support and Public Participation in Simhastha Management
Realtime Monitoring to be Conducted through Integrated Command and Control Centre
Develop Homestays, Parking and Public Facilities within 100 km of Ujjain for Devotees
22 Works Worth ₹2,923.84 Crore Approved for Simhastha 2028
Ministerial Committee Chaired by CM Dr. Yadav Approves Works for Simhastha 2028
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