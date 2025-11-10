Approval to Increase Mukhyamantri Laadli Behna Yojana Amount to Rs 1500

<p><strong>Nod to Revised Cost of Rs 2424 Crore 369 Lakh for Construction of Acharya Shankar Museum “Advait Lok”</strong></p><p><strong><br>Approval for Installation of Solar Rooftop Plants on Government Buildings Through Resco Method</strong></p><p><strong><br>7 New Posts for Court of Civil Judge, Junior Division in Mandhata Tehsil, Khandwa Approved</strong></p><p><strong><br>Cabinet Decisions under Chairmanship of CM Dr. Yadav</strong></p><p>A meeting of the Cabinet was held at the ministry on Monday under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav. The Cabinet approved increasing monthly financial assistance amount given under the Mukhyamantri Laadli Behna Yojana from Rs 1250 to Rs 1500.</p><p>The scheme was started in March 2023 with a monthly financial assistance of Rs 1000. From September 2023, a monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,250 is being given. Approval has been granted to increase the amount by Rs 250 in the Mukhyamantri Laadli Behna Yojana, making it Rs 1500 per month from November 2025. With the increase of Rs 250, an additional budget of Rs 1,793 crore 75 lakh will be required in financial year 2025-26. The estimated expenditure for financial year 2025-26 will be Rs 20,450 crore 99 lakh.</p><p><strong>Revised Approval for Construction of Acharya Shankar Museum “Advait Lok”</strong></p><p>The Cabinet also approved providing index relaxation for works to be carried out under Ekatma Dham project in Omkareshwar and also approved the revised cost of Rs 2424 crore 369 lakh for construction of Acharya Shankar Museum “Advait Lok”.</p><p>A 108-feet multi-metal statue of Acharya Shankar will be installed in Ekatma Dham project in Omkareshwar by the culture department. Along with this, construction works including the Shankar museum based on life and philosophy of Acharya Shankar (Advait Lok), Acharya Shankar International Vedanta Institute, Advait Nilayam, etc., will be undertaken. All these construction works will be carried out by MPTC. An administrative approval of Rs 2195 crore 54 lakh was issued for this in June 2025. The Cabinet has now approved the revised cost of Rs 2424 crore 369 lakh.</p><p><strong>Approval for Installation of Solar Rooftop Plants on Government Buildings Through Resco Method</strong></p><p>The Cabinet has approved installation of solar rooftop plants through Resco method on all government buildings in districts under Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana. In accordance with the instructions of Government of India, solar rooftop plants will be installed on rooftops of state government buildings through Resco method with objective of solarising all government buildings under Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana. Government departments will not have to make any investment in these solar projects. Payment per unit for energy usage will be made by government offices to Resco developer. This rate is expected to be lower than discom rates, resulting in savings for government institutions. Under the Resco model, solar rooftop plants will be installed by the developer entity on government department/institution buildings for a period of 25 years. Maintenance of solar rooftop plants will be carried out by Resco entity for the entire period.</p><p>In the Resco project, the energy development corporation had provision for separate tenders district-wise to solarise all government buildings having a contract load of 20 kilowatt or more. The Cabinet has approved issuing a single tender instead of separate ones. Plants with contract load below 20 kilowatt will also be installed through the Resco system. Approval has also been given for installation of solar rooftop plants in forest and off-grid areas under the capex mode.</p><p>As per the decision of Cabinet, solar rooftop plants with total capacity of 15,695 kilowatt at 211 sites in Bhopal, 348 kilowatt at 14 sites in Burhanpur, 1661 kilowatt at 31 sites in Chhindwara, 284 kilowatt at 14 sites in Dewas, 5267 kilowatt at 97 sites in Gwalior, 3128 kilowatt at 106 sites in Indore, 1432 kilowatt at 49 sites in Jabalpur, 383 kilowatt at 14 sites in Katni, 311 kilowatt at 16 sites in Khandwa, 364 kilowatt at 14 sites in Morena, 1229 kilowatt at 29 sites in Ratlam, 535 kilowatt at 20 sites in Rewa, 847 kilowatt at 35 sites in Sagar, 444 kilowatt at 11 sites in Satna, 413 kilowatt at 15 sites in Singrauli and 714 kilowatt at 24 sites in Ujjain will be installed.</p><p><strong>Approval of New Posts for Court of Civil Judge, Junior Division in Mandhata</strong></p><p>The Cabinet has approved creation of one new post of civil judge, junior division and 6 posts of class three and class four staff, totalling 7 new posts, for the court of civil judge, junior division at Mandhata tehsil in Khandwa, along with approval of an estimated annual financial burden of Rs 52 lakh 76 thousand. The Cabinet meeting began with singing of Vande Mataram.</p>