Arvind Kejriwal to Address Key Press Conference in Ayodhya Amid Ram Mandir Donation Row

<p>Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convener Arvind Kejriwal is set to address an important press conference in Ayodhya on Thursday, drawing political attention ahead of what the party has described as a significant public address.</p><p>The press conference comes against the backdrop of an ongoing political debate surrounding alleged irregularities linked to donations made to the Ram Mandir. The issue has sparked exchanges between political parties, with the AAP expected to outline its position during the interaction with the media.</p><p>Kejriwal's visit to Ayodhya is also being viewed as politically significant, as parties across the spectrum continue to engage with religious and governance-related issues ahead of upcoming electoral contests.</p><p>According to the announcement issued by the Aam Aadmi Party, senior leaders are expected to accompany Kejriwal during the visit. The party is likely to address questions concerning the alleged Ram Mandir donation controversy, governance issues, and its broader political agenda.</p><p>The press conference is expected to attract widespread national attention, with political observers closely watching the remarks made by the AAP chief and any subsequent responses from rival parties.</p>