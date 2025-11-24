Ayodhya Emerges as a New Symbol of Prosperity with Rising Devotee Footfall

<p><strong>Ayodhya, November 24:</strong></p><p><br>Following the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the significant rise in religious tourism has elevated the local economy to new heights. Shopkeepers selling worship items, prasad, and souvenirs in the temple premises and along major routes have seen their income multiply. Areas such as Rampath, Kanak Bhavan, Shri Hanumangarhi Marg, and nearby locations are now not only spiritually enriched but also flourishing economically.</p><p>Jitendra Kumar Gupta, operator of Shri Gayatri Bhog Prasad Bhandar on Hanumangarhi Marg, shared that earlier his daily business would be limited to ₹3,000. But after the construction of the Ram Temple, his daily sales have reached up to ₹10,000. He says that due to the efforts of the Yogi government, Ayodhya has become divine, grand, and transformed. He believes that after the flag hoisting ceremony and temple events, tourist footfall will increase even further, offering more income opportunities.</p><p>Similarly, Shyamji Rai, who runs a shop selling puja items near Kanak Bhavan, mentioned that the enthusiasm of pilgrims visiting Ayodhya has reached a whole new level. Earlier working in a job, he is now managing the shop and says that his business has grown four-fold. According to him, post the construction of the Ram Temple, employment opportunities have increased, migration has reduced, and the people of Ayodhya are becoming self-reliant in their own city.</p><p>Prashant Gupta, owner of Gupta Ji Chandan Wale located in front of Kanak Bhavan, is another living example of this economic change. Earlier, his shop’s daily sales stayed around ₹2,000, but now the number has reached up to ₹25,000 daily. He says that earlier it was difficult even to cover expenses, but now they are earning substantial profits. Improvements in cleanliness, beautification, and traffic management have also boosted business.</p><p>Jai Narayan Mishra, operator of Jai Poojan Moorti and Material Bhandar, explains that earlier their business mostly depended on fairs, bringing customers only for a few days each year. Today, the situation has completely changed—he now earns up to ₹10,000 per day, compared to just ₹2,000 earlier. He shares that previously around 100 people bought idols each day, whereas now more than 1,200 customers visit his shop daily.</p><p>This economic revival in Ayodhya has boosted confidence among small traders. Road widening, removal of encroachments, and well-structured development of facilities related to religious tourism have proved beneficial for local businesses. According to shopkeepers, the temple is no longer just a center of faith but has become a symbol of employment generation and economic strength.</p><p>Local residents hope that in the coming years, Ayodhya will be established as a world-class pilgrimage city and will continue to bolster the local economy even further.</p>