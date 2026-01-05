‘Babuji’ gave true meaning to his name by dedicating it to the welfare of Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi

<p>CM Yogi Adityanath pays tribute to former CM and Governor Kalyan Singh on his 94th birth anniversary</p><p>‘Babuji’s’ tenure will always be remembered for good governance, development, and nationalism: CM Yogi</p><p>Kalyan Singh imbibed the spirit of nationalism through the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh: CM Yogi</p><p><strong>Lucknow, January 5</strong></p><p>Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid floral tribute to former Chief Minister and Governor Kalyan Singh on his 94th birth anniversary, remembering him as a leader who gave true meaning to his name by dedicating his life to the welfare of Uttar Pradesh.</p><p>Recalling his tenure, the Chief Minister said, “Kalyan Singh, fondly known as 'Babuji,' was the first Chief Minister of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Uttar Pradesh. When he assumed office in 1991, the state was grappling with disorder, lawlessness, rising criminal and terrorist activities, and deep-rooted misgovernance. Villages, farmers, the poor, youth, and women were deprived of the benefits of government schemes, while Hindu society was yearning to break free from centuries of subjugation.”</p><p>CM Yogi said, “Babuji led the first BJP government in the state with a full majority. Within a few months of his leadership, people began to feel a renewed sense of confidence that Uttar Pradesh was moving towards good governance and development, despite repeated conspiracies aimed at destabilizing his government and spreading unrest.”</p><p>He further stated that at the peak of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, Kalyan Singh prioritized devotion and principle over power. Respecting the sentiments of devotees and saints, he did not hesitate to sacrifice his government for Lord Ram. Though his government fell, he took full responsibility for fulfilling the historic resolve of ending the symbol of slavery, remaining steadfast in his duty towards Lord Ram.</p><p>Chief Minister Yogi said, “Babuji’s tenure will always be remembered for strengthening good governance, development, and the nationalist vision of Uttar Pradesh. Born into a farmer’s family, Kalyan Singh imbibed the spirit of nationalism through the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and made it the guiding purpose of his life. His dedicated service as an MLA, minister, Member of Parliament, Chief Minister, and Governor has left an indelible mark on the nation and will be remembered for generations.”</p><p>The programme was attended by former MP Rajveer Singh, outgoing BJP State President Chaudhary Bhupendra Singh, MPs Satish Gautam and Mukesh Rajput, Cabinet Minister Dr. Sanjay Nishad, Minister of State Danish Azad Ansari, Minister of Basic Education Sandeep Singh, along with several other dignitaries.</p>