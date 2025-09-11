<p>Chhattisgarh Investor Connect: A New Chapter of Investment and Growth Begins in Bastar</p><p>Chhattisgarh Investor Connect: From the Shadows of Naxalism to the Golden Rays of Investment in Bastar</p><p>Raipur, September 11, 2025/ At the heart of Chhattisgarh’s new industrial policy lies Bastar — a region blessed with abundant mineral resources and immense natural wealth, holding vast possibilities for growth. Naxalism had long stood like a thorn in Bastar’s path of development, strangling its progress with terror. We resolved to bring Bastar into the mainstream and make it the central axis of a developed Chhattisgarh. With courage and determination, our brave security forces and the people of Bastar confronted Maoism, and today Bastar is moving forward to erase its dark history of extremism and script a golden chapter of investment. By March 2026, the remaining traces of Maoism will be completely wiped out, and a Naxal-free Bastar will march faster on the road to development. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said this while addressing the Chhattisgarh Investor Connect programme in Jagdalpur today.</p><p>Chief Minister Shri Sai said that after Tokyo and Osaka in Japan and Seoul in South Korea, the next series of Investor Connect programmes has been hosted in Bastar, and it gives us immense satisfaction that we were able to organize this event so swiftly. “This is the era of bullet train speed, and keeping pace with it, we have framed a new industrial policy to build a Developed India – Developed Chhattisgarh. Our policy is based on Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji’s mantra of Perform, Reform and Transform.”</p><p>Chief Minister Shri Sai stated that the foundation of a developed Chhattisgarh will rest on rapidly expanding industries. Accordingly, the new industrial policy provides incentives and grants for investment, and over 350 reforms have been carried out in line with the vision of Ease of Doing Business and Speed of Doing Business. Alongside Japan and South Korea, we have organized investment summits in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and Nava Raipur. Since the implementation of the new industrial policy, proposals worth nearly ₹6.65 lakh crore have already been received. The policy carries special incentives not just for core sectors but also for IT, AI, pharma, textiles, electronics and green energy.</p><p>CM Sai emphasized that along with attractive incentives, the government is creating infrastructure so that entrepreneurs can establish industries immediately after approval under the single-window system. Nava Raipur is a model example, housing India’s first AI Data Center Park, along with a Pharmaceutical Park, Medicity and Global Capability Centre. Speaking on Bastar’s industrial infrastructure, he said new small industrial areas are being established across all districts and development blocks. At Jagdalpur, industrial zones have been set up at Fraserpur and Geedam Road. Near Nagarnar, a new 118-acre industrial area has been developed at Niyanar. In Kanker, an industrial area has been established at Lakhanpuri; in Dantewada at Teknar; and in Narayanpur. Further, industrial zones are being developed at Pakela and Fandiguda in Sukma, Adka-Chepda in Kondagaon, and Kodoli in Bijapur.</p><p>Chief Minister Shru Sai underlined that under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, Bastar’s infrastructure has gained maximum momentum. An expressway to Visakhapatnam is under construction, work on the Raoghat–Jagdalpur rail line is progressing, and a new rail link to connect Kirandul with Telangana is under survey. Under the UDAN project, Maa Danteshwari Airport at Jagdalpur has been upgraded. Work on the Bodhghat project will commence soon. To keep pace with connectivity demands, new mobile towers are being installed across Bastar. Together, these mega infrastructure projects will substantially enhance Bastar’s industrial environment.</p><p>He added that while incentives are available for investments across the state, special provisions have been earmarked for Bastar. In the new policy, 88 percent of Bastar’s blocks are categorized as Group-3, entitling investors here to maximum benefits. “Our government works on the principle of inclusive development, prioritizing opportunities for the most disadvantaged communities. That is why SC-ST entrepreneurs are eligible for an additional 10% subsidy.” The CM said the aim of industrial development is not only to boost the economy but also to generate large-scale employment. To ensure participation of local people, units investing over ₹1,000 crore or employing more than 1,000 persons will receive additional subsidies. For entrepreneurs hiring surrendered Naxalites, a 40% salary subsidy will be provided for five years, capped at ₹5 lakh annually.</p><p>CM Sai further said that Bastar is “the heaven of India,” and to attract large numbers of visitors, tourism has been accorded industry status. Entrepreneurs investing in tourism in Bastar will be entitled to 45% subsidy, creating golden opportunities in hotel, eco-tourism, wellness and adventure sports sectors. Special incentives for homestays will empower local entrepreneurs in tourism. Bastar’s abundant forest produce has been given special provisions for processing units, while agro-industries too are a major focus. Most importantly, skill development is receiving top priority. Skill Development Centres are being established across all 32 blocks of Bastar in alignment with both core industries and emerging sectors. “Bastar’s youth are hardworking and talented; industries will never face a shortage of skilled manpower here,” he said.</p><p>The Chief Minister noted that entrepreneurial youth in Bastar are being supported with capital, skills and counselling under both central and state government schemes. A new class of entrepreneurs is emerging rapidly. “Bastar has ample resources. Input costs are lower for setting up industries here. With port-city connectivity, exports will face no difficulty. Above all, the generous incentives in our industrial policy make this a golden opportunity. Bastar has rolled out the red carpet for investors and is ready for take-off on the path of development."</p><p>Commerce & Industries Minister Lakhan Lal Dewangan said that the new industrial policy of the state is proving highly attractive and beneficial for investors. Proposals worth ₹6.95 lakh crore have been received so far, giving new direction to Chhattisgarh’s industrial growth. He said greater investment in Bastar will generate large-scale employment for youth and strengthen the local economy. Alongside, IT centres and other infrastructure have been developed, and provision of grants for industries has been ensured.</p><p>On the occasion, Deputy Chief Minister and Bastar In-charge Minister Vijay Sharma said that rice mill is being set up in Bijapur. He also mentioned that the Imli Mandi at Jagarugunda, which had been closed for years, has been reopened. He said that due to the efforts of Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, the state’s industrial policy has also received appreciation in South Korea, giving Chhattisgarh a new identity on the global stage.</p><p>In the programme, certificates of incentive were distributed for the establishment of 34 industries.</p><p>Commerce & Industries Department Secretary Rajat Kumar, through a video presentation, gave a detailed account of the state’s industrial policy and the emerging opportunities in Bastar division. He said that special encouragement is being provided for tourism and small industries to ensure Bastar’s prosperity. He highlighted Bastar’s crucial role in nationwide supply of sal seeds and tamarind, widely used in the cosmetics industry.</p><p>He further informed that several innovations have been introduced to make the industrial environment easier and more transparent for investors. Entrepreneurs will no longer need to make repeated rounds of government offices, and inspections will now be conducted only once a year. In addition, an Incentive Calculator has been introduced to help investors know their exact benefits. So far, investment proposals worth ₹6.95 lakh crore have been received in the state.</p><p>The programme also witnessed a special announcement of additional incentives for Naxal-affected families wishing to establish industries. Special grants and six-year financial support will also be provided for investments in tourism, agriculture-horticulture, electronics and pharmaceuticals. Local people will be given priority in setting up industries and employment generation, with full support from the government and administration.</p><p>On the occasion, NMDC made a special presentation showcasing its contribution to Chhattisgarh’s industrial and social development.</p><p>The Bastar Investor Connect programme witnessed unprecedented enthusiasm from investors. The event began with a welcome address by Bastar Commissioner Doman Singh. Present on the occasion were Chief Minister’s Principal Secretary Subodh Singh, Secretary to CM (Good Governance & Convergence) Rahul Bhagat, all district Collectors of Bastar division, and a large gathering of investors.</p>