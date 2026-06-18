Beyond passwords: Why identity is now the last line of defence

<p>A principal engineer and award winning identity security architect, Rajesh Purushothaman breaks down what Zero Trust really means, why identity has become the new perimeter of security, and what the next decade holds for our digital lives.</p><p><strong>For a common person, what exactly is a digital identity?</strong> </p><p>Identity is simply the digital representation of any entity. From a user's perspeсtive, it is basically you in the digital world. It includes your bank login, OTPs, your phone as a trusted device, your email account, your Aadhaar, PAN card, passport, and your face, fingerprint, and biometrics. Anything that proves you are you in the digital world is your identity. </p>.<p><strong>How has the concept of verifying identity evolved over the years?</strong> </p><p>It started with passwords, but a stolen password becomes a big problem. Then came multi-factor authentication, where the user has something, knows something, and is something. After that came adaptive authentication, because in the digital world, someone can access a resource from one location and suddenly from another that is impossible to physically travel to. Now it is moving toward continuous signals about the device, location, and user behavior - making it seamless for genuine users but completely blocked for fraudulent ones.</p><p><strong>You also mentioned Al agents needing identity verification. Can you explain that?</strong></p><p>Agents can act smarter and faster than the human brain. They are autonomous. So they need to be validated, authenticated, and verified just like a human user. The credentials that agents use should be timeboxed. The privilege given to an agent to perform an action should be revocable at any point. It is always based on least privilege access, with no standing high privileges. Identity governs AI safety, AI ethics, everything. Identity becomes the center point, the perimeter of security.</p><p><strong>What is zero trust? and why does it matter?</strong></p><p>In the olden days, kingdoms had a castle and moat architecture. Once you got through the gate, you could go anywhere inside. Consider the wall as a firewall and the gate as a VPN. Once you logged in, you were trusted for a long session and could access any resource within the network. That is implicit trust. Zero Trust is the opposite: never trust, always verify.</p><p><strong>What is the biggest danger people face today when it comes to their digital identity and what is your long-term vision for the decade ahead?</strong></p><p>Identity misuse is the biggest danger. It starts with phishing -a fake bank email harvesting your username and password. Then there are stolen sessions, fake OTP interceptions, and customer support scams extracting your personal details. Applications are on the cloud, on mobile, accessible from anywhere. So if identity is compromised, everything is compromised. On the road ahead, Purushothaman is both ambitious and precise. My vision is a future where identity works like a strong digital passport- unmistakably you, impossible to tamper with or impersonate. Easy for genuine people, difficult for fraudsters, safe for AI-driven actions, protected by quantum-ready security, and where every important action is accountable and traceable.</p>