Bhavantar Bhugtan Yojana’ Honors Austerity and Dedication of Farmers: CM Dr. Yadav

<p><strong>Farmers are Pillars of Our Culture and Economy<br>Soybean Growers Receive Full Price for Their Produce Under Bhavantar Yojana<br>Mandsaur Leads in White, Green and Blue Revolutions<br>₹200 crore ‘Bhavantar’ Amount Transferred to 1.17 Lakh Farmers<br>Around ₹1,500 crore Bhavantar Amount Paid so far to Soybean Farmers<br>Chief Minister Hands Over Bhavantar Cheques to Five Eligible Farmers<br>CM Performs Bhoomi-Poojan for 4-Lane Flyover and Railway Underbridge in Malhargarh and Pipliya Mandi<br>Inaugurates Railway Underpass on Malhargarh–Narayangarh Road<br>CM Announces Renovation of Bhuvani Mata Temple and Development of Kaka Gadgil Sagar Dam as Tourist Destination<br>Annadata Samman Ceremony Held in Malhargarh—Farmers Receive Bhavantar Benefits</strong></p><p>Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav stated that regardless of weather conditions, farmers are always concerned about their fields and crops. A good harvest brings prosperity throughout the year, but crop damage due to pests, hailstorms, or adverse conditions causes distress for the entire season. He emphasised that such uncertainty will no longer leave farmers helpless. The Chief Minister said farmers are our annadata and the government stands firmly with them as their support and shield in every difficulty. Farmers are the foundation of our culture, our heritage and the true drivers of the state’s economy. Bringing prosperity to farmers’ lives, fields and homes is the government’s sole objective. The prosperity of the state lies in the prosperity of farmers. The Soybean Bhavantar Payment Scheme is a sincere effort to bring economic stability to farmers’ lives and is a recognition of their hard penance, discipline, and dedication. Chief Minister Dr. yadav addressed the Annadata Samman Ceremony held on Thursday in Malhargarh, Mandsaur.</p><p>Chief Minister Dr. Yadav transferred approximately ₹200 crore to the bank accounts of 1.17 lakh farmers as the final instalment under the Soybean ‘Bhavantar Bhugtan Yojana’. He informed that since the inception of the scheme, more than 7.10 lakh soybean farmers have received nearly ₹1,500 crore as Bhavantar assistance.</p><p>Farmers from Mandsaur district were also beneficiaries, with over 27,000 farmers receiving approximately ₹43 crore. Five farmers from Mandsaur—Shri Raghuveer Singh (₹95,000), Shri Mukesh Patidar (₹73,000), Shri Omkar Singh (₹64,000), along with Shri Ramdayal and Shri Jagdish Chandra Patidar, were handed over Bhavantar payment cheques by the Chief Minister.</p><p><strong>Bravery Honoured: Compassionate Appointment Given to Son of Late Shri Chauhan</strong></p><p>Chief Minister Dr. Yadav displayed a deeply sensitive gesture by honouring bravery at the Malhargarh event. He presented a compassionate appointment letter to Shri Sanjay Singh, son of the late Manohar Singh Chauhan, who lost his life while saving four people from a drowning car accident. The Chief Minister said this was an honour to courage and humanity. Under a special case, 22-year-old Shri Sanjay Singh was appointed directly as a Police Constable (GD) on compassionate grounds.</p>.<p><strong>Development Projects for Mandsaur Announced</strong></p><p>Chief Minister Dr. Yadav announced and initiated multiple development works for the Mandsaur district. He performed Bhoomi Poojan for a 4-lane flyover on the Mandsaur–Neemuch State Highway at a cost of ₹51.91 crore and a railway underbridge at Pipliya Mandi costing ₹5.53 crore. The Chief Minister also inaugurated a railway underpass built at a cost of ₹2.06 crore on the Malhargarh–Narayangarh road.</p><p>Chief Minister Dr. Yadav announced, on the request of Deputy Chief Minister Shri Jagdish Devda, the construction of a new flyover in Pipliya Mandi, renovation of the Bhuvani Mata Temple, and development of the Kaka Gadgil Sagar Dam as a tourist destination. He added that Mandsaur has also received a major gift in the form of Shri Pashupatinath Lok, developed at a cost of ₹25 crore.</p><p><strong>Madhya Pradesh First to Implement Bhavantar Scheme</strong></p><p>Chief Minister Dr. Yadav said that Madhya Pradesh is the first state in the country to implement the Bhavantar Payment Scheme through a government system. This scheme has ensured full remuneration for soybean farmers. He affirmed that every annadata will receive fair compensation for hard work.</p><p><strong>Mustard and Groundnut to be Included</strong></p><p>Chief Minister Dr. Yadav announced that mustard and groundnut crops would also be brought under the Bhavantar Bhugtan Yojana in the coming years. He said that under Farmer Welfare Year 2026, farmers are being linked with agro-based industries and food processing for value addition, enabling them to process their produce and earn better returns.</p><p><strong>2.5 Lakh Jobs in Five Years</strong></p><p>Chief Minister Dr. Yadav said that out of the promise to provide one lakh jobs, 60,000 recruitments have already been completed. Over the next five years, 2.5 lakh new jobs will be created. He noted that medical colleges are operational in Mandsaur and Neemuch, and a nursing college has been established in Mandsaur to promote women’s employment. He stated that eligible women across the state are benefiting from the Chief Minister Ladli Behna Yojana, under which the monthly assistance has been increased to ₹1,500, directly transferred to beneficiaries’ accounts.</p><p><strong>PM MITRA Park to Benefit Cotton Farmers</strong></p><p>Chief Minister Dr. Yadav said that Madhya Pradesh holds a special position in organic cotton production. Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the foundation stone of the country’s first PM MITRA Park has been laid in Dhar, benefiting 6 lakh cotton farmers and generating employment opportunities.</p><p><strong>Mandsaur’s Distinct Identity</strong></p><p>Mandsaur is emerging with a distinct identity, leading in the White, Green, and Blue Revolutions. Its crops, flowers, spices, and world-famous garlic reflect its agricultural richness.</p><p><strong>Irrigation Expansion: Deputy Chief Minister Shri Devda</strong></p><p>Deputy Chief Minister Shri Jagdish Devda said that every village and field in the Malhargarh Assembly constituency is receiving water from the Gandhi Sagar Dam. He said that irrigation coverage is expanding continuously and that Madhya Pradesh is progressing rapidly under the leadership of Chief Minister Dr. Yadav.</p><p><strong>Special Affection for Mandsaur: MP Sudhir Gupta</strong></p><p>Mandsaur Lok Sabha MP Sudhir Gupta said that the district has received special affection from the Chief Minister, with farmers and residents benefiting from multiple development initiatives.</p><p>Rajya Sabha MP Shri Banshilal Gurjar expressed gratitude at the ceremony. Suwasra MLA Shri Hardeep Singh Dang, Neemuch MLA Shri Dilip Singh Parihar, MLA Shri Aniruddha Maru, former MLA Shri Yashpal Singh Sisodia, public representatives, farmers and Ladli Behna beneficiaries were present in large numbers.</p>