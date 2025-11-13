Bhavantar Yojana Emerges as a Symbol of Farmers’ Respect and Prosperity: CM Dr. Yadav

<p>- CM Transfers ₹233 Crore Bhavantar Assistance to Accounts of over 1.33 Lakh Farmers</p><p>- Government Fulfilled Its Promise by Launching the Scheme Within 15 Days</p><p>- Registered Farmers Allowed to Sell Soybean in Mandis Till January 15 under Bhavantar Yojana</p><p>- Performs Bhoomi Poojan for ₹183.25 Crore Development Projects in Dewas, Distributes Benefits</p><p>- CM Reviews Exhibition Showcasing Agricultural Equipment & Promoting Organic Farming</p><p>- Grand Celebration of Gita Jayanti to be Held on December 1</p><p>- “Dewas, Where the Goddesses Reside”</p><p>Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav stated that Bhavantar Bhugtan is synonymous with the upliftment of farmers. Fulfilling the guarantee of MSP, ₹233 crore has been transferred to the accounts of 133,000 soybean farmers under the Bhavantar Bhugtan Scheme, proving that promises made have been fulfilled. He highlighted that, under the guidance of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, farmer-centric schemes are being effectively implemented in the state. Madhya Pradesh is the first state in the country to introduce the Bhavantar Yojana, ensuring farmers receive proper returns for their produce. Last year, the soybean rate was ₹4,800, but this year, farmers are benefiting from an additional ₹500 per quintal, selling their soybean at more than ₹5,300. Over 900,000 farmers have registered for soybean sales in the scheme, with today’s direct transfer benefiting 133,000 farmers. The government fulfilled its promise within just 15 days of launching the scheme</p><p>Chief Minister Dr. Yadav inaugurated the event with a lamp-lighting ceremony and performed ‘Kanya-Poojan’. The recital of ‘Vande Mataram’ infused the atmosphere with patriotism. Chief Minsiter Dr. Yadav also performed Bhoomi Poojan for development projects worth ₹183.25 crore in Dewas district and distributed benefits to eligible farmers under the Organic Farming, Agricultural Equipment and PMFME schemes. Chief Minister Dr. Yadav inaugurated an exhibition promoting agricultural machinery and organic farming.</p><p><strong>Soybean Purchases Ongoing in Over 220 Main and 80 Sub-Mandis via E-Mandi Portal</strong></p><p>Chief Minister Dr. Yadav announced that the year 2026 will be observed as the Year of Agriculture-Based Industries in Madhya Pradesh. Registered farmers can sell their soybeans at mandis through January 15. Purchases are ongoing in over 220 main and 80 sub-mandis across the state, with transparent pricing and all processes managed through the e-Mandi portal. Farmers’ data is auto-generated, payments are transferred directly online with real-time entries, and every step is monitored through CCTV surveillance. The state has also established a dedicated Bhavantar call center to assist farmers. The scheme has effectively addressed many of the challenges previously faced during crop sales. Chief Minister Dr. Yadav also announced a grand celebration of Geeta Jayanti on December 1 and the establishment of Geeta Bhavans in urban areas and Vrindavan villages in each development block.</p>.<p><strong>Compressed Bio Gas Plants Address Stubble Burning</strong></p><p>Chief Minister Dr. Yadav stated that both the farmer and the soldier are held in equal esteem. The government is promoting dairy farming beside agriculture to boost farmers’ prosperity. He encouraged farmers to adopt natural farming and benefit from a ₹4,000 per acre subsidy. ‘Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Kamdhenu Yojana’ promotes increased milk production by providing a subsidy of ₹10 lakh for dairy enterprises with an investment of ₹40 lakhs. Steps have also been taken to resolve stubble burning through the launch of compressed biogas plants.</p><p><strong>Economic Empowerment of Women a Source of Pride for Sanatan Culture</strong></p><p>On November 12, Chief Minister Dr. Yadav referred to the increased installment under the ‘Ladli Bahna’ scheme, noting that the state continues to extend benefits to both sisters and farmers. The economic empowerment of sisters is a matter of pride for the Sanatan culture. India is the world’s only country that accepts matriarchy. He remarked, “The Dewas, where goddesses reside”. Chief Minister Dr. Yadav credited the Dewas Currency Note Press with enhancing India’s global reputation and stated that the production of soybean, cotton, and wheat forms the backbone of the economy.</p><p><strong>State Government Incentivises Millets, Increases Wheat Rates and Expands Solar Pump Subsidies</strong></p><p>The state government has given a bonus of ₹1,000 per quintal ‘Shri-Anna’ in Mandla, Balaghat, Jabalpur and 8 other districts. Rice and wheat growers have also benefited from wheat prices rising in stages. Fulfilling promises in the manifesto, Ladli Bahna Yojana payments are raised to ₹1,500 for sisters. Subsidies are also being provided for solar pump installations. Statewide, payments under various schemes will now be transferred every seven days. The government has recently received four awards from the Central Government for achievements in industrialisation.</p>.<p><strong>Highest Bhavantar Registrations in Dewas District</strong></p><p>Agriculture Minister Shri Edal Singh Kanshana noted that MP is India’s sole state operating the Bhavantar Scheme and, under PM Modi’s guidance, translates welfare schemes for grassroots impact. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Dr. Yadav, the state government remains firmly committed to the welfare of farmers.</p><p><strong>Kisan Morcha and Citizens Welcomes Chief Minister</strong></p><p>Upon arrival in Dewas, Chief Minister Dr. Yadav received a grand welcome from the Kisan Morcha, farmers and citizens during a roadshow. He congratulated everyone benefiting from the Bhavantar Scheme.</p><p>The event was also addressed by MP Mahendra Singh Solanki. MLA Smt. Gayatri Raje Pawar stated that Dewas has the highest Bhavantar registrations, and under Chief Minister Dr. Yadav, numerous gifts are being given to farmers, youth and women. The government is always alert to the welfare of the poor.</p>