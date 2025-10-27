Bihar Assembly Elections

<p>They’ll fake votes, not show faces’: CM Yogi slams RJD–Congress over ‘burqa’ row </p><p>CM Yogi Adityanath addresses nomination rally in Saharsa</p><p>CM Yogi seeks votes for BJP/NDA candidates in Saharsa, Sonbarsa, Mahishi, and Simri Bakhtiyarpur </p><p>Bihar won’t return to the ‘lantern age’; Nitish Ji has led LED-like progress: CM Yogi</p><p>Only NDA can tackle mafias, lawlessness, and anti-national elements, says CM Yogi </p><p>PM Modi treats 1.4 billion Indians as family; Lalu only sees Rabri Devi’s family: CM Yogi</p><p>UP government reclaims encroached land, builds homes for needy: CM Yogi</p><p>‘How will you produce illicit liquor if you build roads?’ CM Yogi mocks RJD–Congress </p><p>CM Yogi: NDA builds homes for the poor, while Congress–RJD diverted funds abroad</p><p><strong>Saharsa, October 16:</strong> Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stepped into Bihar’s election campaign on Thursday, addressing his second rally in Saharsa. Urging voters to support BJP and NDA candidates, he highlighted Bihar’s rapid development under the NDA, citing metro projects, rail networks, highways, expressways, airports, and waterways.</p><p>Criticizing the RJD–Congress alliance, CM Yogi said, “While Bihar moves forward, they focus on ‘burqas’ instead of development to manipulate votes and deny the poor and Dalits their rightful opportunities.”</p><p>He contrasted leadership styles, noting, “PM Modi treats 140 crore Indians as his family, while Lalu sees only Rabri Devi as his family.”</p><p>He added, "Congress humiliated India during its rule, denied cultural icons, and encouraged anarchy through infiltration. RJD developed their family, not Bihar. NDA thinks for the entire country. Under Nitish Kumar’s leadership, Bihar has achieved new heights in development over the past 20 years."</p><p>He stated that under Congress, houses for the poor were never built and development schemes often bypassed those who needed them most. “Under the NDA, every scheme benefits the poor, farmers, and youth without discrimination,” he said, adding that funds previously diverted by Congress, RJD, and their allies now reach the intended beneficiaries. Highlighting Prime Minister Modi’s governance, he noted that anyone exploiting the rights of the poor now faces strict action. In Uttar Pradesh, this includes reclaiming land from mafias, demolishing illegal structures, and providing free housing to the needy.</p><p>CM Yogi asserted that only the NDA government and its workers can effectively combat mafia, hooliganism, and anarchy. Recalling Bihar before 2005, he said youth hid their identities, farmers suffered forced suicides, and roads and healthcare were inadequate. Criticizing RJD, he added, “They opposed development, asking, ‘If you build roads, how will you make illicit liquor?’” He emphasized that Bihar’s identity, once marred by Congress and RJD misrule, has been restored under the NDA, with the double-engine government committed to taking the state forward at double speed.</p><p>The CM further stated that no one can return Bihar to the old lantern age, as Nitish Kumar has already led the state into LED-like progress. He highlighted initiatives inspired by great leaders, including memorials for Jayaprakash Narayan, the Dr. Rajendra Prasad National Law University in Prayagraj, and infrastructure development in Ayodhya, enhancing connectivity between Sitamarhi and Ayodhya.</p><p>CM Yogi said that RJD-Congress had nurtured a mafia in every district, looting development funds and exploiting the poor. Under NDA, such lawlessness has been curbed, and development accelerated. Bihar’s citizens now enjoy better infrastructure, railways, highways, metro, universities, hospitals, and engineering colleges. Festivals now proceed safely without fear of violence.</p><p>CM Yogi paid homage to Bihar’s heritage and stated that 8–10 years ago, people doubted the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Congress-RJD claimed it would never happen. Today, the Ram Mandir is complete, and construction of Maa Janaki’s temple in Bihar has begun with a budget of Rs 900 crore.</p><p>CM Yogi emphasized Bihar’s rich cultural heritage, noting its contributions to democracy, including producing the country’s first President, Dr. Rajendra Prasad. He highlighted that protecting India’s cultural and spiritual heritage is foundational for development.</p>