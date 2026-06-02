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BJP National President Nitin Navin Impressed by the Dhami Model

National President Nitin Navin’s visit boosts enthusiasm, expresses full confidence in Dhami’s leadership Says, with the blessings of Maa Ganga, BJP will form the government for the third consecutive time in Uttarakhand in 2027 under Dhami’s leadership Praised UCC and Char Dham Yatra management Navin’s message: Strong booths will ensure victory in 2027 Dhami government’s decisions being discussed at the national level Dhami government moving forward with development, good governance, and public trust
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Published 02 June 2026, 12:14 IST

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