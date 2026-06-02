BJP National President Nitin Navin Impressed by the Dhami Model
National President Nitin Navin’s visit boosts enthusiasm, expresses full confidence in Dhami’s leadership
Says, with the blessings of Maa Ganga, BJP will form the government for the third consecutive time in Uttarakhand in 2027 under Dhami’s leadership
Praised UCC and Char Dham Yatra management
Navin’s message: Strong booths will ensure victory in 2027
Dhami government’s decisions being discussed at the national level
Dhami government moving forward with development, good governance, and public trust