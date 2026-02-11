Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homedhbrandpr

Bottleneck to Breakthrough: UP Takes Decisive Step Towards Becoming a Tech Superpower

76% massive surge in IT-Electronics sector allocation compared to 2025-26 Big initiatives like AI Mission, Cyber Security Center, and AI Labs with a ₹2,059 crore provision for the IT-Electronics sector Target of 8 Data Center Parks and 900 MW capacity with an investment of ₹30,000 crore 65% share in mobile manufacturing, ₹44,744 crore in electronics exports, and status as a leader in startups
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments

Note: This is sponsored content. The views expressed here are solely those of the author.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 February 2026, 12:16 IST

Follow us on :

Follow Us