Bottleneck to Breakthrough: UP Takes Decisive Step Towards Becoming a Tech Superpower

76% massive surge in IT-Electronics sector allocation compared to 2025-26 Big initiatives like AI Mission, Cyber Security Center, and AI Labs with a ₹2,059 crore provision for the IT-Electronics sector Target of 8 Data Center Parks and 900 MW capacity with an investment of ₹30,000 crore 65% share in mobile manufacturing, ₹44,744 crore in electronics exports, and status as a leader in startups