Bottleneck to Breakthrough: UP Takes Decisive Step Towards Becoming a Tech Superpower
76% massive surge in IT-Electronics sector allocation compared to 2025-26
Big initiatives like AI Mission, Cyber Security Center, and AI Labs with a ₹2,059 crore provision for the IT-Electronics sector
Target of 8 Data Center Parks and 900 MW capacity with an investment of ₹30,000 crore
65% share in mobile manufacturing, ₹44,744 crore in electronics exports, and status as a leader in startups
