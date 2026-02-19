Budget 2026–27 to Fulfil Dream of Prosperous, Happy and Developed MP: CM Dr. Yadav
Madhya Pradesh becomes First State to Present a Rolling Budget
State Government’s Budget is Development Benchmark for ‘Amrit Kaal’ 2047
GSDP Estimated at ₹18,48,274 Crore in FY 2026–27, Up 10.69 per cent
No New Tax Burden This Year as Well, Continuing Last Year’s Policy
Adequate Funds Allocated for Every Welfare Scheme
₹4, 38,317 crore Budget Presented in Vidhansabha
Chief Minister Dr. Yadav Reacts to State Budget for FY 2026–27
ADVERTISEMENT
Follow Us :
Note: This is sponsored content. The views expressed here are solely those of the author.