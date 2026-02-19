Budget 2026–27 to Fulfil Dream of Prosperous, Happy and Developed MP: CM Dr. Yadav

Madhya Pradesh becomes First State to Present a Rolling Budget State Government’s Budget is Development Benchmark for ‘Amrit Kaal’ 2047 GSDP Estimated at ₹18,48,274 Crore in FY 2026–27, Up 10.69 per cent No New Tax Burden This Year as Well, Continuing Last Year’s Policy Adequate Funds Allocated for Every Welfare Scheme ₹4, 38,317 crore Budget Presented in Vidhansabha Chief Minister Dr. Yadav Reacts to State Budget for FY 2026–27