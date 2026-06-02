Cabinet Approves ₹21,485 Cr for Development, Public Welfare and Healthcare
Ownership Rights Record Execution and Registration Scheme 2026 Approved
Stamp Duty and Registration Fees Waived on Ownership Rights Records
State Government to bear ₹3,800 Cr Cost of Scheme
Nearly ₹17,059 Cr Approved for Strengthening Healthcare Services
Revised Cost of ₹626.61 Cr Approved for Pipliyahana District Court Building, Indore
Stitched School Uniforms to be provided to Students of Classes 1–8
Draft to Amend MP Panchayat Raj and Gram Swaraj Act, 1993 Approved
Draft to Amend Madhya Pradesh Cess Ordinance, 2026 Approved
SGST Exemption for ‘Tanvi The Great’ and ‘Shatakah: Sangh Ke 100 Varsh’ Ratified
Formation of Judicial Inquiry Commission to Investigate Bargi Reservoir Accident Ratified
Chief Minister Dr. Yadav Chairs Cabinet Meeting—Key Decisions Taken