Cabinet Approves ₹21,485 Cr for Development, Public Welfare and Healthcare

Ownership Rights Record Execution and Registration Scheme 2026 Approved Stamp Duty and Registration Fees Waived on Ownership Rights Records State Government to bear ₹3,800 Cr Cost of Scheme Nearly ₹17,059 Cr Approved for Strengthening Healthcare Services Revised Cost of ₹626.61 Cr Approved for Pipliyahana District Court Building, Indore Stitched School Uniforms to be provided to Students of Classes 1–8 Draft to Amend MP Panchayat Raj and Gram Swaraj Act, 1993 Approved Draft to Amend Madhya Pradesh Cess Ordinance, 2026 Approved SGST Exemption for ‘Tanvi The Great’ and ‘Shatakah: Sangh Ke 100 Varsh’ Ratified Formation of Judicial Inquiry Commission to Investigate Bargi Reservoir Accident Ratified Chief Minister Dr. Yadav Chairs Cabinet Meeting—Key Decisions Taken