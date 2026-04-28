Cabinet Approves ₹26,800 Cr for Development Projects

Approved ₹26,311 Cr for Public Works, ₹490 Cr for Medical Education, Anganwadi & Irrigation Sanctions ₹155.82 Cr for Lakhundar High-Pressure Micro Irrigation Project Scholarship Hiked to ₹10,000 under OBC Hostel Scheme, 100 Students to Benefit Annually Approval for ₹80.41 Cr for Electrification of 38,901 Anganwadi Buildings Revised ₹79.16 Cr Approval for PG Expansion at Gandhi Medical College Bhopal Revised ₹174.80 Cr Approval for Super Speciality Expansion at Shyam Shah Medical College Rewa Chief Minister Dr. Yadav Chairs Cabinet—Decisions Taken