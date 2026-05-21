Cabinet Approves ₹30,055 Cr for Development and Public Welfare
Transfer Policy-2026 Approved: Transfers to be Held from June 1 to 15
₹11,608.47 Cr Approved for PMFBY in Farmers’ Interest
₹15,184.42 Cr Approved for Pension Schemes for Senior Citizens, Kalyani Women and Divyangjan
₹593.24 Cr Revised Approval for Bandol and Nemawar Group Water Supply Schemes
₹156 Cr Approved for Women and Child Safety Schemes
₹360 Cr Approved for Implementation of Public Service Guarantee Act
₹1,779.07 Cr Approved for Labour Welfare Schemes
₹373.38 Cr Approved for Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Good Governance and Policy Analysis
Chief Minister Dr. Yadav Chairs Cabinet Meeting—Key Decisions Taken