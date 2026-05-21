Cabinet Approves ₹30,055 Cr for Development and Public Welfare

Transfer Policy-2026 Approved: Transfers to be Held from June 1 to 15 ₹11,608.47 Cr Approved for PMFBY in Farmers’ Interest ₹15,184.42 Cr Approved for Pension Schemes for Senior Citizens, Kalyani Women and Divyangjan ₹593.24 Cr Revised Approval for Bandol and Nemawar Group Water Supply Schemes ₹156 Cr Approved for Women and Child Safety Schemes ₹360 Cr Approved for Implementation of Public Service Guarantee Act ₹1,779.07 Cr Approved for Labour Welfare Schemes ₹373.38 Cr Approved for Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Good Governance and Policy Analysis Chief Minister Dr. Yadav Chairs Cabinet Meeting—Key Decisions Taken