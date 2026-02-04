Cabinet Approves Free Registration of Residential Plots for Sardar Sarovar Project Displaced Families

<p>Cabinet Approves over Rs 15,009 crore for Continuation of 10 Schemes across 6 Departments<br>Cabinet Approves 2 Irrigation Projects Worth over Rs 620 crore in Maihar and Katni Districts<br>Chief Minister Dr. Yadav Chairs Cabinet Meeting, Takes Decisions</p><p>Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav chaired the meeting of the Council of Ministers (Cabinet) on Tuesday at the Mantralaya. The Cabinet decided to provide free registration of residential plots allotted to families displaced by the Sardar Sarovar Project in the Narmada Valley. As per the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), the registration fee and stamp duty payable will be reimbursed by the Narmada Valley Development Authority. More than 25 Thousand 600 families will benefit from this decision. The decision will place an additional financial burden of Rs 600 crore on the State Government.</p><p><strong>Cabinet Approves Two Irrigation Projects in Maihar and Katni</strong></p><p>The Cabinet approved two irrigation projects in the Maihar and Katni districts at a total cost of Rs 620 crore 65 lakh. Under this approval, the Dhanwahi Micro Pressure Irrigation Project in Maihar and Katni districts has been sanctioned at a cost of Rs 53 crore 73 lakh. This project will provide irrigation facilities over 3,500 hectares and benefit 2,810 farmers from 9 villages in the two districts.</p><p>The Barhi Micro Lift Irrigation Project in Katni district has been approved at a cost of Rs 566 crore 92 lakh. With this project, 11 Thousand 500 farmers from 27 villages in the Barhi and Vijayraghavgarh tehsils of Katni district will benefit, and irrigation facilities will be made available over an area of 20,000 hectares.</p><p><strong>Approval for Continuation of 10 Schemes</strong></p><p>The Cabinet approved an outlay of more than Rs 15,009 crore for the continuation of 10 schemes across 6 departments from 2026–27 to 2030–31.</p><p>As per the approval, Rs 115 crore 6 lakh has been sanctioned for 8 schemes of the Finance Department involving public expenditure of less than Rs 500 crore.Rs 5,000 crore has been approved for the Chief Minister Jan Kalyan (Sambal 2.0) Scheme of the Labour Department. Rs 3,376 crore 66 lakh has been sanctioned for the Legislative Assembly Constituency Election Scheme and Establishment and Office Schemes of the Planning, Economics and Statistics Department. Rs 6,472 crore 18 lakh has been approved for the Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Kamdhenu Scheme, Veterinary Science University Jabalpur Block Grant Scheme, and Animal Husbandry, Animal Development and Cow Conservation Scheme of the Animal Husbandry and Dairy Department. Rs 24 crore 70 lakh has been sanctioned for the Adolescent Welfare Fund Scheme and the Assistance Scheme for Victims of Domestic Violence under the Women and Child Development Department and Rs 21 crore has been approved for the Minority Self-Employment/Enterprise Scheme of the Backward Classes and Minority Welfare Department.</p><p><strong>Other Decisions</strong></p><p>The Cabinet approved the dissolution of the Madhya Pradesh State Social Welfare Board and the absorption of its employees into the Women and Child Development Department.</p>