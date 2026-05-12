Cabinet Approves over ₹29,540 Cr for State’s Overall Development and Public Welfare

Approves ₹15,598 Cr for Evaluation of Publicly Funded Programmes, Schemes and Projects Approves ₹6,900 Cr for Construction and Strengthening of Urban and City Roads Approves ₹6,116 Cr for Pension of Senior Citizens Living below Poverty Line Cabinet Revises ₹763.40 Cr Approval for MBBS, Nursing and Paramedical College in Budhni Cabinet Approves ₹163.95 Cr for Khumansingh Shivaji Reservoir Micro Irrigation Project in Neemuch Approval to Increase Discretionary Grant Amount of State Ministers to ₹25,000 Approval for Price Adjustment in Road Works below ₹10 Cr and Monthly Rate Revision in MPRDC EPC & HAM Projects Cabinet Exempts Multilevel Parking Project near Jabalpur High Court from Departmental Index Calculation Chief Minister Dr. Yadav Chairs Cabinet Meeting—Takes Key Decisions